Destiny 2 Strand tangles could replace Warmind cells

Destiny 2 Strand tangles could serve to replace Warmind cells, according to a sneak preview of a new mechanic set to release with the Destiny 2 Strand subclass in the popular FPS game. Players recently learned that Warmind cells, which typically drop from IKELOS and Seventh Seraph weapons, will leave the game permanently on the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. While it wasn’t initially clear why Bungie made this call, the recently released Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer may provide insight into the developer’s choice to remove these cells as a Destiny 2 gameplay element.

Warmind cells offer a unique way for players to cause explosive or area-of-effect damage. Once they drop, players with specific mods equipped can shoot them to damage nearby targets. These cells became less useful in recent seasons, partially because it became more difficult to obtain weapons that drop Warmind cells, but also because Bungie appeared to neglect them in favour of Charged with Light mods and elemental wells.

However, the recently released Lightfall weapons and gear trailer shows off a Quicksilver Storm exotic grenade launcher weapon catalyst that results in something called Strand tangles, which are glowing green balls that float in the air (as opposed to Warmind cells, which drop to the ground). Players also noted that in the trailer, characters who destroy these tangles by throwing them or shooting at them cause them to explode, thereby damaging enemies similar to the way Warmind cells currently do. Further, the forthcoming Warlock exotic leg armour, called Swarmers, indicates that Warlocks who wear the armour piece and hit the tangles gain an added perk that spawns threadlings that attack enemies when they shoot tangles.

It seems likely aspects and fragments within the various Strand subclasses will cause Strand tangles to produce different effects when shot, though these ‘Strandballs’ could also be tied to weapon perks or armour features. Elemental wells will also be leaving the game with Lightfall, and, with monumental changes coming to the game’s overall buildcrafting systems, it’s also possible players could see similar elemental well mechanics reemerge through mechanics such as Stasis shards or weapon perks.

There are only a few weeks left in Destiny 2 season 19, so be sure to take advantage of everything the season offers, such as the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon and the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest. And you’ll also want to see our Destiny 2 season 20 release date guide to learn more about what’s to come with Lightfall in one of the best multiplayer games on PC that’s available for all.