The best Destiny 2 Titan builds have changed significantly since subclass overhauls let players completely customise their builds in the FPS game. Aspects and fragments now let players stack builds in creative ways that astronomically impact damage, health, ammo drops, orb output and more.

Our guide to the best Destiny 2 Titan builds highlights character strengths, addressing specifically what players need to succeed in PvP or PvE. They’re based on the Arc 3.0 meta, but given that many players find the Arc 3.0 overhaul notably weaker than its Void and Solar precursors, the builds are not necessarily in the Arc elemental subclass.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Titan builds for PvP and PvE in Arc 3.0.

Best Titan PvP build: Sentinel Overshield overlord

This Titan build hones in on the Titan’s secret weapon, Overshield. It also enhances suppression effects and powers allies with Charged with Light. Casting Ward of Dawn with Bastion creates an Overshield for the player and their allies. Equipping Offensive Bulwark means that while inside Ward of Dawn, your abilities are more powerful and melee kills increase Overshield. Shield Bash also grants an Overshield, as does the One-Eyed Mask Exotic.

At least one source claims that Overshield offers a 50% damage reduction. Several of these Overshield traits protect your allies in PvP, which can make a huge difference in your ability to outlive opponents. Suppression perks slow targets and generate mobility boosts, and Charged with Light buffs keep weapons full of ammo and quick to handle.

Class: Sentinel – Ward of Dawn

Ward of Dawn: Creates an indestructible dome that protects the player and allies. Passing through it grants player and allies an increase in weapon damage.

Essential stats: 100+ recovery

Gain this by masterworking armour to maximise stats, using armour mods that increase them even more, and using fragments that increase stats.

Class abilities

Suppressor Grenade: Suppresses and prevents targets from using abilities for a brief time.

Suppresses and prevents targets from using abilities for a brief time. Rally Barricade: Can peek over while aiming down sights and increases reload speed, stability, and range while behind it.

Can peek over while aiming down sights and increases reload speed, stability, and range while behind it. Catapult Lift: Jumping while airborne activates Lift, launching into the air with a burst of energy.

Jumping while airborne activates Lift, launching into the air with a burst of energy. Shield Bash: After sprinting for a short time, melee ability suppresses target. Final blows with Shield Bash melee grant an Overshield. Overshield is a barrier of Void Light that reduces damage from combatants.

Aspects

Offensive Bulwark: While you have an Overshield or are inside Ward of Dawn, grenades charge faster, melee range and damage are higher, and melee final blows grant increased Overshield duration.

While you have an Overshield or are inside Ward of Dawn, grenades charge faster, melee range and damage are higher, and melee final blows grant increased Overshield duration. Bastion: Casting super grants overshield to allies. Casting Barricade grants overshield to yourself and allies and empowers it to regenerate allies’ Overshield and Overshield duration when behind it.

Fragments

Echo of Obscurity: Finisher final blows grant Invisibility.

Finisher final blows grant Invisibility. Echo of Domineering: Suppressing target grants increased mobility, and equipped weapon is reloaded. +10 Discipline

Suppressing target grants increased mobility, and equipped weapon is reloaded. +10 Discipline Echo of Leeching: Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. +10 Resilience

Exotic armour

One-Eyed Mask: Highlights target that damages you. Destroying them grants an Overshield.

Armour mods

Use mods that support the types of weapons you use in PvP. For seasoned players, this will often mean prioritising hand cannons, shotguns, and rocket launchers.

Radiant Light: Casting your super causes nearby allies to become charged with Light. (+20 strength if socketed with another Arc mod)

Powerful Friends: When Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility.

While Charged with Light, regain half melee energy when you use a charged melee ability, consuming one stack of Charged with Light. While surrounded by multiple enemies, defeat an enemy with a fusion rifle, shotgun, sidearm, or submachine gun to add weapon ammo to reserves. Quick Charge: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple enemies with fusion rifles or shotguns. Greatly increases the ready speed of fusion rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, and swords.

Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple enemies with fusion rifles or shotguns. Greatly increases the ready speed of fusion rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, and swords. Alternatively, use High-Energy Fire, which adds a bonus to weapons damage when Charged with Light.

Weapons

Although you can use weapons of choice for this build, prioritising fusion rifles, shotguns, and submachine guns allows you to take advantage of the Heavy Handed mod ammo perk and the Quick Charge ready speed perk.

Best Titan PvE build: Sunbreaker Loreley Splendor healer

This build takes advantage of Titan Sunspots, which grant restoration to you and your teammates. This is extremely powerful in challenging PvE activities such as the King’s Fall raid. With rapidly-recharging healing grenades, you can support your allies by continually healing them while in combat.

The build also leverages the use of some very specific mods: Well of Ordinance and Well of Life. These mods work only with Solar elemental wells. The build gives you numerous ways to spawn Solar elemental wells, which you and your allies can pick up for bonuses to weapon damage and Super recharge rate. Solar elemental wells will also rapidly regenerate your Super, which grants the opportunity to create even more Sunspots. Loreley Spendor is then the icing on the cake.

Class: Sunbreaker — Hammer of Sol

Hammer of Sol: Throw a hammer on enemies, which explodes into molten shards.

Essential stats: 100+ resilience

Gain this by masterworking armour to maximise stats, using armour mods that increase them even more, and using fragments that increase stats.

Class abilities

Healing Grenade: Cures allies on impact and creates an Orb of benevolent Solar Light, which grants restoration to allies when picked up. Restoration causes players to regenerate health and shields over time and is not interrupted by taking damage.

Cures allies on impact and creates an Orb of benevolent Solar Light, which grants restoration to allies when picked up. Towering Barricade: Creates a large protective barricade.

Creates a large protective barricade. Catapult Lift: Jumping while airborne activates Lift, launching into the air with a burst of energy.

Jumping while airborne activates Lift, launching into the air with a burst of energy. Throwing Hammer: Throw hammer from a distance. Picking up the hammer recharges melee. If a hammer strikes a target, pick it up to grant cure. Cure: A burst of healing Light that instantly gives back player health and shields. Hammer Strike , which allows the player to swing a hammer that Scorches enemies and causes slain enemies to ignite, will also work with this build. Scorch is a stackable debuff that causes Solar Light damage over time. Ignition causes a large Solar explosion which deals damage in an area around the target.

Aspects

Sol Invictus: Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched targets cause Sunspots, which, when standing in them, causes faster ability regen and slower Super drain. They also apply Scorch and damage targets inside.

Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched targets cause Sunspots, which, when standing in them, causes faster ability regen and slower Super drain. They also apply Scorch and damage targets inside. Roaring Flames: Solar ability final blows or ignitions increase damage of Solar abilities and stacks 3 times. While active, uncharged melee deals Solar damage and scorches targets.

Fragments

Ember of Singeing: Class ability recharges faster when you scorch targets.

Applying restoration, cure, or radiant to allies grants increased grenade, melee, and class ability regeneration. -10 Discipline Ember of Torches: Powered melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies radiant.

Powered melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies radiant. Ember of Solace: Radiant and restoration effects impacting you last longer.

Exotic armour

Loreley Splendor: When critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, creates a Sunspot at your location with improved restoration effects.

Armour mods

Use mods that enhance your baseline resilience stats and support your weapons of choice. Also, use the following:

Elemental Light: Defeating an enemy with your Super spawns an elemental well that matches subclass energy type.

Picking up a Solar elemental well grants additional grenade energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase the effect. Bountiful Wells: Elemental well mods that cause you to spawn elemental wells now stack, spawning additional wells for each mod equipped.

Elemental well mods that cause you to spawn elemental wells now stack, spawning additional wells for each mod equipped. Well of Life: Picking up a Solar elemental well grants increased regeneration for a short period.

Rapidly defeating combatants with explosive damage spawns a Solar elemental well. Font of Might: Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass energy grants bonus to weapon damage.

Weapons

In this case, your choice of weapons won’t impact the build as long as you choose the proper armour mods to match, so choose a loadout you’re comfortable using.

As always, your Destiny 2 Titan build should conform to your playstyle and highlight your personal strengths. However, this guide is designed to help players take full advantage of aspects, fragments, and unique mods to build a character with a toolkit designed for either PvP or PvE domination. For some strong Warlock build ideas, check out the best Destiny 2 Warlock builds for PvE and PvP in Solar 3.0, and read more about developing the best Destiny 2 builds by checking out our guides to Void 3.0 and Solar 3.0, too.