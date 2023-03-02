Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest guide

What are the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest steps? Unfinished Business is worth completing because it grants the Deterministic Chaos, a powerful Void exotic machine gun and one of many impressive Lightfall exotics. If you want to get your hands on this monster, you’ll have to finish some business to earn it.

You can only start this quest once you’ve finished everything on the Lightfall mission list, being sure to check out our tips on how to beat the Calus boss fight if you’re struggling. Once you’re done with that, you’ll have completed the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign and can get started with the Unfinished Business quest to earn Deterministic Chaos in the free PC game.

Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest steps

You can obtain the quest by visiting Nimbus upon completing the Lightfall DLC campaign. From there, the 13 steps of the Unfinished Business quest are as follows:

Visit the Hall of Heroes.

Return to Nimbus.

Collect Cypher Qubits from the Vex infiltrating the city, using them to extract data from Cloud Accretions.

Find the last data packet location in an area called Maya’s Retreat.

Withstand the Vex attack and recover the data packet.

Meet with Osiris and Nimbus in Radiosonde.

Visit the Liming Harbor Lost Sector to obtain a Vex compass.

Draw Shadow Legion forces away from Calus’s ship in Ahimsa Park.

Find a Seed of Silver Wings. The quest directs you to head to the Typhon Imperator to earn this.

Return to Nimbus.

Complete the What Remains mission.

Bring the memory core to Nimbus.

Return to the Hall of Heroes.

Unfinished Business quest tips

The Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest steps are relatively linear, without too many puzzles or tricks. However, there are some things you’ll want to note if you intend to complete this mission so you can rampage with Deterministic Chaos.

You’ll have to kill many enemies for this quest, so it will help to have a potent weapon capable of taking out multiple enemies simultaneously. The Ostreo Striga is a good bet.

The third quest step involves collecting Cypher Quibits from Vex enemies. You’ll encounter numerous Vex by visiting Neomuna’s Vex Incursion Zone, so this is a quick way to gather as many as you need. You will need eight Cypher Quibits for each extraction and will need to extract five resources. This means 40 total Cypher Quibits, followed by a hunt for Cloud Accretions.

One way to quickly gather Cloud Accretions is to equip your Ghost with a detection mod to help you find them throughout the area.

What Remains mission

The What Remains mission takes you through the Garden of Salvation raid but backward. And don’t worry – you don’t need an entire fireteam of six to complete it. The game recommends a power level of 1770 for this mission, which is 20 above the Destiny 2 Lightfall soft cap. So, upgrade and infuse your weapons and armour for the best chance of survival. This mission may take up to half an hour or more to complete.

The mission involves a fair amount of platforming, so the Destiny 2 Strand subclass grapple may be your friend in this case. The mission boss is a three-phase Vex Conceptual Mind. Be wary of falling into the radiolarian fluid in the final phase, as it will quickly drain your health.

Once you’ve finished the mission and rounded out the quest, you should have your hands on that shiny, new Deterministic Chaos machine gun. But, if that’s not enough power for you, you’ll also want to check out our Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm catalyst guide for more Lightfall exotic goodness in one of the best multiplayer games on PC you’ll find.