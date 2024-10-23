At the core of pretty much everything Destiny 2 has to offer is loot. Players spend hours grinding for higher-leveled gear, the perfect stat roll, or an elusive raid Exotic. In that pursuit, you’ll be drowned in loot, and that’s when you’ll need to ship things off to your Vault. However, without using external applications, that’s always been unreasonably time-consuming. A couple of weeks back, Bungie stealthily dropped the quality of life update we’ve all been waiting for, but is only now officially revealing it to players. Yes, you can transfer items to and from your Vault any time, any place.

I can’t lie, despite having played a fair bit of Destiny 2’s latest episode, Revenant, I have been completely oblivious to the fact you can now access your Vault straight from your inventory screen. No longer do you have to head to the FPS game’s Tower or HELM locations to pull weapons and armor from your Vault or store them. It’s an absolute blessing, and while I’m annoyed it’s taken me two weeks to realize it’s there, that’s nothing compared to the seven-year wait fans have endured for this feature to finally get added to the game. It’s also a blindspot that extends back into the original Destiny as well.

How I’ve missed this vital change, I don’t know, but judging by the responses to a new post on X celebrating this Vault feature, I know I’m not alone. Despite it being such a requested and long-awaited change, I don’t remember seeing it announced before Revenant dropped, I didn’t spot it in patch notes, I haven’t seen creators raving about the change, and I’ve clearly been blinkered while looking at my inventory and not spotted the new Vault options in the bottom right of the screen.

All you have to do is hit the toggle to enter Vault mode, which then lets you store armor and weapons that are currently on your character. Then, pressing another button takes you to the Vault itself, letting you pull gear and add it into your loadout.

Why it’s taken so long for Bungie to let you vault Destiny 2 gear from anywhere, I don’t know. Of course, the Destiny 2 mobile app and third-party apps like DIM filled that void, and I’m sure players that frequently use those platforms won’t change their habits.

But seeing as one of Bungie’s biggest missions has been making the in-game experience smoother for new players (who most likely don’t know such apps exist) it is pretty baffling that it’s taken seven years. At least now everyone can tinker with loadouts and store excess gear no matter what planet they’re on or what activity they are playing.

