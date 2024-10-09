Destiny 2’s new episode, Revenant, is now underway and it’s delivering a fresh dungeon for players to master and grind. Bungie has just dropped a first-look trailer for Vesper’s Host ahead of its debut and dungeon race in a couple of days’ time, and it looks absolutely epic. Eagle-eyed Destiny fans have also spotted a familiar face from a past raid, who should be dead and buried, that is seemingly returning – potentially as Vesper’s Host’s final boss.

We’ve known for some time that we were getting a brand new Destiny 2 dungeon at the start of Revenant, and while there are no doubt plenty of mysteries and surprises to uncover, we now know roughly what to expect. Vesper’s Host takes place on a derelict space station once used by BrayTech, the corporation responsible for creating Destiny’s Exos. Aesthetically, it certainly reminds me of the FPS game’s Deep Stone Crypt raid which also takes place in a BrayTech facility, albeit this time it’s with a slightly darker and more sinister vibe.

That comparison seems apt, because in a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-them frames, the trailer shows off an old nemesis from Deep Stone Crypt who appears to somehow still be alive and kicking. One of the raid’s most punishing and frustrating bosses, Atraks, is back.

In Deep Stone Crypt, Atraks (who is a Fallen that uploaded her consciousness into an Exo body) isn’t the final boss, but she is certainly still memorable. Her encounter involves her dividing herself into eight copies and splitting up your team, with one group of players heading up into a space station above the facility. Whether this version of Atraks will deploy similar tactics is anyone’s guess until the dungeon goes live.

Given the specific focus on her, I’d hazard a guess that Atraks will be our final battle at the end of the dungeon this time, but of course that’s just a prediction for now – we know that Bungie likes to surprise us in these kinds of activities.

The trailer may also hint at some kind of time loop mechanic, with the opening scene of a fireteam spawning in being repeated towards the end. Given many hardcore players have already been grumbling about the quality of Revenant’s initial seasonal content, Vesper’s Host certainly looks like it’s going to make up for that.

Destiny 2’s Vesper’s Host dungeon goes live on Friday, October 11 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST. The dungeon race broadcast will also go live at this time, which will follow the world’s best teams as they attempt to be the first to clear Vesper’s Host.

The first 48 hours will be Contest Mode only, so it won’t be for the faint of heart. This is the first time Bungie has ever implemented Contest Mode on a dungeon, making it more of a raid-style experience right out the gate.

