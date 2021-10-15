Destiny 2’s Vex Mythoclast is getting nerfed

Bungie is taking a tuning pass at Destiny 2’s Vex Mythoclast Exotic weapon, so you’d better enjoy it while it’s strong. Bungie senior community manager dmg04 has taken to Twitter to tell fans that the team knows the gun is feeling a tad “hot” right now.

“Team is looking at toning down [Mythoclast] in the December patch,” he says. “Goal isn’t to nerf into the ground, but some tuning is felt to be in order. Once we have more info, we’ll let y’all know.”

The Vex Mythoclast is among many weapons that have made the jump to Destiny 2 from the original game. Much like before, you only have a chance at obtaining this one if you complete the Vault of Glass raid, and even then, it’s not guaranteed. The Exotic weapon is technically a fusion rifle, but it fires like an auto rifle, giving it a unique feel. Funnily enough, it was also a tad hot when it came to Destiny 1, and Bungie swiftly nerfed it then, too.

Frustration among the community currently focuses on how the gun performs in PvP – mildly put, it’s a bit good. Here it is in action:

