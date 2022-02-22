You have 11 days to get raid-ready for Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple

The Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release time is upon us, and you may already be queueing up to check out the new expansion. If you mean to take on the game’s toughest content, though, you’ve got a deadline to keep in mind: March 5, the launch date for the next Destiny 2 raid. Today, Bungie has provided a name for that content, but sadly not much else.

The new raid for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is called Vow of the Disciple. In a press release, Bungie describes it like this: “Among the swamps of Savathûn’s Throne World lies a sunken Pyramid. Guardians will gather their fireteam and confront the ancient danger that lies within.” Alas, that’s basically the same blurb the devs have been providing since well before launch.

As previously announced, the new raid launches on Saturday, March 5 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, marking the start of the World First race, as well. We haven’t got a precise announcement on the power level you’ll need to reach for the raid, but we know that there’s a soft cap of 1500, and a hard cap of 1550.

Bungie has also provided a fresh trailer for Season of the Risen.

