After days of theorizing, speculation, and community research, it’s official – Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed that “an issue has been found in our code” that has been affecting drop rates for certain weapon perk combinations. Bungie says it is now “rapidly working” to provide a fix for this extraordinary bug. While it’s only taken a matter of days for this to go from a fan theory to a confirmed, significant technical issue, it’s a bug that has likely been plaguing the space shooter for a very long time.

Roughly 24 hours ago, at the time of writing, Bungie tentatively acknowledged that something may be awry with weapon perk drop rates after mountains of community data was sent its way, seemingly proving that not all perk combinations had an equal weighting of RNG. Grinding activities so that you can chase the god roll of perks for a given weapon is one of the core pillars of a looter shooter like Destiny 2 – the thought of there being a major issue with that system is troubling, to say the least.

Now, Bungie has officially confirmed that it has found “an issue in perk pool RNG” buried deep within the FPS game’s bones.

“After investigation, we can confirm an issue has been found in our code where some random perk combinations are harder to earn per legendary weapon perk set,” it says in a statement on the Destiny 2 Team X account. “In some cases, desirable perk combinations are a bit easier to earn as well. While we inspected our content and confirmed each perk is weighted equally, an issue in perk pool RNG is the culprit here.

“Our team has quickly identified a potential solution to the issue, and we are rapidly working to validate the fix. We are aiming to address this as soon as possible and will share a planned hotfix date when available.”

In an additional post, Bungie says that while it would “love to” go into more detail about what’s caused this problem, it is focused on getting that hotfix out the door as soon as possible. “After, we’ll be sitting down with the team to discuss all the nitty-gritty details,” it pledges.

There have been plenty of cases over the years where a great perk combination just felt ridiculously hard to get. Sure, there’s always a danger with anything RNG-based that you could be waiting a while for the one you want to drop, but there have been some really widespread cases where swathes of the community have experienced the same thing. Bungie has always denied there was a problem, but not with any malice or deception – it is as surprised as the community about the discovery of this RNG bug. Now, however, we finally have some closure about what’s been going on.

Destiny 2 has had some pretty wild and impactful bugs in its time, but few have been as significant as this one. I will be incredibly interested in hearing the full explanation from Bungie – it’s been commendably transparent so far in dealing with this situation, and I hope that continues.

If you’re currently in the process of chasing some elusive god rolls in the new Destiny 2 Vesper’s Heist dungeon, then you may as well stop and wait a few days for this hotfix to appear. Here are some other great co-op games you can try in the interim.

