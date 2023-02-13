Destiny 2 is probably getting Wrath of the Machine this summer

Destiny 2 will likely see a reprisal of the Wrath of the Machine raid this summer as Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn confirms players can expect a return of a classic raid sometime throughout the Lightfall year. In a lengthy blog post detailing the year beyond the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, Blackburn confirms Bungie will reprise another Destiny raid in the FPS game during season 22, titled Season of the Deep, which should begin in late August.

He mentions the forthcoming reprised raid while referencing the Fireteam Finder/Looking for Group experience previously revealed during a Lightfall preview event.

“Initially, we hoped to get our take on a first-class in-game Looking for Group tool in players’ hands this summer with Season 22, alongside our next reprised raid, making a perfect pairing for new raiders,” Blackburn says. “But as our plans became more solidified, we realised that the features needed to create a truly top-notch LFG experience were going to require a bit more time. So, while that reprised raid is still coming out this summer, we’re pushing Fireteam Finder out to our final Season of the year alongside a brand-new dungeon.”

Although Blackburn doesn’t expressly share that Wrath of the Machine is the reprised raid, Bungie has previously hinted that the game would be unlikely to see a Crota’s End remake in response to an interview question regarding a 2022 reprised raid, which turned out to be the Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid.

“We know we want to bring back a banger. So it’s really about the complexity of bringing the raids from D1 to D2,” Blackburn said in an interview with PC Gamer. “I think by saying it will be one of the big raids, that takes one out of the equation. Then it becomes: ‘Hey, we’re making a [new] raid, two dungeons, and reprising an old raid this year… How can we choose a raid that’s going to not sink the ship?’ And make it as awesome as the Vault of Glass reprise.”

Further, a Bungie community manager previously suggested the possibility of bringing Crota’s End back as a dungeon. Many players agree it fell short when compared to the other raids in the original Destiny game, including King’s Fall and Vault of Glass, both of which Bungie has already reprised.

Blackburn also revealed tweaks to game difficulty, updates to Vanguard Ops content, and much more in the lengthy blog post.

