Star Wars Eclipse is rumoured to be the Detroit: Become Human devs’ next game

Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire – and there’s a lot of smoke around a new Star Wars game said to be in development at Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream. Rumours about the game have been circulating since September, and a new batch of discussion suggests that the game will be announced in December.

Putting some caveats before his report, industry insider Jeff Grubb says in his latest GrubbSnax podcast (paywalled): “You can go to Reddit, make a forum post about this if you want, but I’m going to say right now: I’m not certain. I think it is a Star Wars: High Republic game, and it’s called Star Wars Eclipse. That’s what I’m hearing.”

Grubb says he expects an official announcement on the game “probably before the end of the year”, and posits two potential venues for that reveal. One is Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards on December 9. The other is an ongoing series of announcements of new Star Wars merchandise at StarWars.com. The site has teased a videogame-related announcement for December 14.

In September, Tom Henderson – another insider with a reliable record of leaks – teased a Star Wars game from Quantic Dream, and French YouTuber Gautoz separately reported that Quantic Dream had finished its contract with Sony and would now be working with Disney on a Star Wars game.

If you haven’t been keeping up with modern Star Wars publications, The High Republic is a storytelling era set around 200 years before the films. There’ve been books and comics, and a Disney+ series called The Acolyte was revealed to be in development back in 2020.

Quantic Dream has been under fire for alleged workplace harassment for years, following reports on the company in French media. Studio bosses David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière successfully sued Le Monde for libel as a result of the allegations. However, the court found in favour of outlet Mediapart in a similar suit.