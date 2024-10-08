I can’t imagine ten million of anything. It’s a stupid number, it’s so big it might as well be imaginary. So when the Quantic Dream CEO announces that Detroit Become Human has sold over ten million copies, it’s hard to comprehend just how huge that number is. What’s a more manageable figure is how many people are currently playing the game on Steam, which still falls into the bucket marked ‘good news’, with a new record high number of concurrent players on the platform.

While the number of players in-game at any moment don’t matter in the same way to single-player games as they would for a multiplayer title, it still acts as a barometer for how well a game is doing. In the case of Detroit Become Human, it seems it’s doing very well for itself indeed. In the last 24 hours the game has hit an all-time peak of 9,614 concurrent Steam players, which is far up from the usual amount of roughly 1,500 people at any one time.

That bump is due to a big sale that has slammed the game’s price down to the lowest it’s been on PC for a long time. Detroit Become Human is currently 70% off until Monday October 14, cutting it to $11.99 / £10.19 from $39.99 / £33.99.

As mentioned, this all comes as developer Quantic Dream is celebrating selling over ten million copies of the game. CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the sales milestone.

“The entire [Quantic Dream] team is joining me to proudly announce that [Detroit Become Human] has now sold in excess of 10 million (paid) units on PlayStation and PC,” the post reads. “We are extremely grateful to each and everyone out there who played the game. You mean the world to us and we couldn’t have achieved this incredible milestone without every single one of you!”

With two big numbers under its belt, things are looking pretty rosy for Detroit Become Human over six years on from when it first launched. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, head over to Steam to learn more.

Our guides to the best adventure games and the best story games will also help you experience your next great gaming narrative.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.