Adam Jensen wants a new Deus Ex game

Deus Ex Adam Jensen voice performer Elias Toufexis is, like us, wondering when we might get a sequel to Mankind Divided and Human Revolution. It’s been seven years since the last mainline entry in Eidos’ futuristic RPG game, and – to paraphrase the mechanical man himself – when it comes to a new Deus Ex, we’re all asking for this. Lending his talents to Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Fallout in the meantime, Deus Ex Human Revolution’s gravel-throated star is now seemingly eager to know when Jensen will re-emerge.

One of the best old games still available on PC, the original Deus Ex set the standard for future immersive sims like Dishonored, BioShock, and even bigger, open-world efforts like Cyberpunk 2077. The 2011 prequel and reboot Human Revolution gave us a sleek mix of stealth and cerebral story, combined, as usual for Deus Ex, with stellar world design and a heck of a soundtrack.

We last saw Adam Jensen, a private security guard turned Interpol agent, back in 2017, when Eidos released the final DLC, ‘A Criminal Past,’ for Deus Ex Mankind Divided.

Since then, developer Eidos Montreal has been purchased by the Embracer Group, and we’re still waiting for news on Deus Ex’s cyber-augmented future. So, it would seem, is Jensen himself, as Toufexis comments on the absence of a new Deus Ex game.

“When does Adam Jensen’s next story start?” a fan asks Toufexis. “Ask Eidos Montreal and Embracer Group,” the actor replies. “I’m wondering the same thing.”

In late 2022, it was rumored that a new Deus Ex game was in development at Eidos Montreal, but still in its early stages. This followed Embracer’s purchase of several Square Enix studios including Tomb Raider’s Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal itself.

A classic PC series and one of the best stealth games (or RPGs, or FPS games, depending on how you play), it can only be a matter of time before Deus Ex pops out of the vent it’s been hiding in.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the best upcoming games shortly making their way to your PC. You can also try the best hacking games, or perhaps the best cyberpunk games to keep the Deus Ex vibes alive.