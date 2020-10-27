Devil May Cry 5’s Vergil DLC is out in December

Capcom has revealed when you can play as Dante’s brother in Devil May Cry 5. You’ll only have to wait for a month and a half, as DMC 5’s Vergil DLC is set to release December 15, 2020, on Steam. It’ll set you back $4.99 / €4.99 / £3.99, which is a relatively fair price for what you’re getting.

If you decide to buy into the DLC, you’ll be able to play as Vergil in the hack-and-slash game’s story missions, The Void, and Bloody Palace modes. The man in blue is a fan favourite of the series, so plenty will likely get a kick out of it. That said, that’s all you’ll be getting. While DMC 5 Special Edition is in the works, it’s limited to next-gen consoles as of writing. Alongside Vergil, the new edition features other goodies such as Dark Knight mode, turbo mode, and ray tracing support. Oh well.

If you’ve been out of the DMC loop, though, Vergil played a prominent role in Devil May Cry 3 as the game’s antagonist and has been ever-present elsewhere in the series as part of Dante’s story. Capcom introduced us to Nero in DMC 4, who has a link to Vergil that draws Dante’s attention.

If you’ve not tried it out yet, we reckon it’s a good one. In his DMC 5 review, Jacob says that “few games are as endearing in their madness as this” and that “Capcom’s brawler is deeply old-school and made for fans first, but its new character will entertain newcomers and keep them coming back for more”.

