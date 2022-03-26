Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.4 update and Ladder hit next month

The Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 update release date is finally down for next month, developer Blizzard confirms, after a number of last-minute delays – which will bring a ranked competitive Ladder system to the venerable action RPG game.

Diablo II: Resurrected patch 2.4 was revealed in January this year, hit the PTR on January 25, before returning with all-new changes earlier this month. The biggest addition is the long-awaited Ladder system and a series of modes that support ranked competitive multiplayer.

Both the new update and Ladder were supposed to be out by the end of this month, but this is Blizzard we’re dealing with so it was always going to be delayed. According to a post on the Diablo forum, the team “unfortunately ran into quite a few showstoppers that did not appear on PTR but were present in production environments” – meaning that the patch is pushed back to mid-April with the Ladder system two weeks after that.

Diablo 2: Resurrected 2.4 update release date

The 2.4 patch for Diablo II: Resurrected is currently down to release on April 14, with the Ladder system planned for two weeks later on April 28.

While the two were originally meant to launch together, Blizzard says that it chose to have a two-week gap “in order to give the team time to react to any further unforeseen issues that may arise” and to “ensure the smoothest possible Ladder Season 1 start”.

If you’re looking for more info on the Diablo 4 release date, though, you can follow that link.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.