Grab Diablo, StarCraft, and WoW for cheap in spectacular Blizzard sale

If you’ve ever fancied getting into Diablo 2 Resurrected or World of Warcraft, now’s a great time thanks to a Battlenet sale. When it comes to the best PC games, Blizzard is one of the names that you’ll see pop up consistently, with a long history of classic series including Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo. If you’re newer to PC gaming or just missed out at the time, here’s a great chance to get some of the best Blizzard games cheap and brush up on your knowledge before the Diablo 4 release date.

WoW Dragonflight, the latest expansion for one of the most important MMORPGs (heck, maybe one of the most important games period) of all time, is currently 20% off, meaning you can nab it for $39.99 USD / £31.99 GBP. There’s also two-thirds off its Ultimate Cuddly Pack, a bundle of many of the most adorable pet companions, making the rather pricey package a much more palatable price.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is also two-thirds off, meaning you can try out the remake of one of the best classic PC games for just $13.19 / £11.55. Diablo 3 and its Reaper of Souls expansion are both 50% off, down to $9.99 / £8.49 each. By far the best deal, however, is the Diablo Prime Evil Collection – at 67% off, you can get Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 3, Reaper of Souls, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack for just $16.49 / £14.18, letting you experience the two best Diablo games ahead of Diablo 4’s launch.

The biggest discount is on one of the best RTS games of all time – the StarCraft 2 campaign collection gets you all three campaigns for a staggering 82% off, meaning you’ll be paying just $6.92 / £5.99 for what is quite possibly the best single-player RTS campaign ever. If I were to implore you to check out just one thing from the Valentine’s Day sale, it’d be this; it’s an epic, ridiculous space adventure packed with some magnificent, memorable moments and Blizzard’s iconic over-the-top characters for about the price of a burger.

You can dig even further back into the developer’s long history with 50% off the Blizzard Arcade collection, too, alongside discounts on Activision titles including Crash Bandicoot and a Call of Duty sale. Head over to Battlenet to take a look at the full range of discounts in the Blizzard Valentine’s Day sales, which run until February 27.

If you do jump in, make sure you’re up to speed by installing the best WoW addons, or checking the Diablo 3 season 28 start date. Meanwhile, we’ve got everything on the Diablo 4 classes and all the latest news on when a Diablo 4 beta will let you get hands-on with Blizzard’s next game.