Someone maxed Diablo 2 Resurrected Ladder Season 1 on Hardcore

Less than a month after going live in the RPG game, a player has hit max level 99 on Diablo II: Resurrected Ladder Season 1 on Hardcore difficulty – the permadeath mode. This is just two weeks after a player became the world’s first to reach max level in the competitive multiplayer’s standard difficulty – after a week of grinding.

Last month’s Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 update finally introduced a ranked Ladder system for competitive multiplayer, and since then, players have been pushing to be the first to hit maximum level 99 on the leaderboard. Teo1904 did it on standard difficulty earlier this month, and now it looks like player EazyE has done it on Hardcore permadeath difficulty.

While there sadly isn’t a stream of EazyE – otherwise known as EazyDuzIT_LIFTY – hitting level 99, you can check out portions of the adventure on Twitch. At the very least, the leaderboard confirms that EazyE is the first player to reach this milestone on Hardcore.

You can chekk out the moment where EazyE became the first to hit level 98 on Hardcore as a paladin below.

Now then, on to Season 2…

