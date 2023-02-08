Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder season 3 start times

The next ladder season is fast approaching for Diablo 2 Resurrected. This new competitive season in Blizzard’s beloved action RPG game introduces eight new rune words that provide new options for your builds as you race to be the fastest to hit level 99. Blizzard has now provided the times for when the new season begins, so you can be prepared to jump in right on time when the Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder season 3 start date arrives.

The launch time for the new ladder season will depend on your region. In North America, the new season launches February 16 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. In Europe, that translates to February 17 at 1am GMT / 2am CET. In Asia, the new season begins February 17 at 10am KST.

Blizzard has reminded players to double-check their shared stashes for loot left over from ladder season one. Currently, any loot left from the first season is available in the shared stash in a special ‘withdraw only’ tab marked with a ‘past’ checkbox. Once season three begins, that tab will be cleared out, and will only hold loot from season two. In other words, if there’s any season one gear you’ve been storing in there, be sure to withdraw it by February 16.

Diablo 2 Resurrected update 2.6 goes live the day before that, introducing changes to Terror Zones – you’ll be able to play those in offline games once it arrives, although they’ll be on a slightly different schedule from online Terror Zones.

