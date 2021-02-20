Diablo 2: Resurrected has mod support

One of the highlights of this year’s BlizzCon was the confirmation that Diablo 2: Resurrected is real and that it’s coming this year. The original is a classic that many have stayed with even with the release of Diablo 3. That’s been helped in part by the game’s modding community, so, naturally, people were curious if you could Diablo 2: Resurrected as you can’t do it in Diablo 3.

The answer is yes, basically. Blizzard confirms as much on Twitter while providing other nuggets of information. “Why you would want to manipulate this Hell? Are you some sort of demon yourself?” The Diablo account tweets. “Woe! Yes, mod support will be here in Diablo II. I beg of you to go easy on a poor old man.”

Some of the developers behind Diablo 2: Resurrected also took part in a deep dive with community favourite Alex ‘Mr Llama’ Sementelli. They confirm that you’re getting the Lord of Destruction expansion with this one and that there will be cross-progression between PC and Console. The game is also getting updated 3D visuals and brand new cinematics. It’s looking rather lovely if we do say so ourselves.

We don’t have a precise release date, but we do know it’s coming out at some point this year. Don’t fret, though, as you’re getting a Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha, so you’ll get the chance to try it if you sign up and get lucky.

If you’re keen to find out more about Diablo 2’s relationship with modding, we’ve just put a feature about the people who have been remaking the classic ARPG over the past 20 years.

Plenty is going on in Blizzard’s next Diablo game, too. Diablo 4 sees the Rogue class’s return, and we got a peep at how Diablo 4 PvP works. No Diablo 4 release date just yet, but Blizzard has confirmed it won’t be this year, at least.