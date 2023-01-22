New Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords are here to shake up your builds

Several new Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords have been revealed for one of the most beloved classic RPG games on PC. Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.6 will introduce several new runewords, with PTR testing of the feature coming this week. Before that, Blizzard shows off a number of them with the help of numerous YouTube and Twitch streamers and content creators, and we’ve taken a look at the ones revealed so far to see how they stack up.

First to reveal their runewords is ‘MacroBioBoi’ from MaxRoll, who shows off a bounty of five different runewords – Ground, Hearth, Temper, Bulwark, and Cure. These are defensive options that MacroBioBoi describes as “a make-your-own perfect defence helmet for whatever you and your mercenary might need for your travels through Sanctuary.” They each focus on a different defence type – specialising in lightning, cold, fire, physical, and poison resists respectively.

Next up is Dbrunski125, who showcases the Metamorphosis runeword. This is a melee-focused runeword for shapeshifting Druids, rolled on helmets to grant two unique buffs. Werewolf strikes will grant ‘Mark of the Wolf’ for three minutes, applying a bonus to your attack rating and maximum life, while Werebear strikes will grant ‘Mark of the Bear’ for three minutes, which gives a bonus to attack speed and crushing blow chance, as well as reducing physical damage taken.

Dbrunski125 notes that the buffs stack, as the devs want to encourage players to shapeshift between different forms. He suggests that most of the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Druid builds will still focus on a single form, swapping out to the other just long enough to get the buff, but it certainly adds some exciting new options for players to consider.

Elsewhere, Kano gives us a glimpse at the Hustle runeword. This can be applied to weapons or to body armour. The weapon option is a little more potent, granting a 5% chance to cast a level 9 Burst of Speed upon striking, along with hefty buffs to your attack speed and damage, with a bonus against Undead. Placing it into body armour, meanwhile, grants nice buffs to move and attack speed, along with halving your stamina drain.

Lastly so far is a look at the new Mosaic runeword, courtesy of Lucky Luciano. These are applied to claws and, most notably, give you a 25% chance for finishing moves to not consume a charge. Lucky Luciano notes that this buff stacks to 50% if you’re using two claws, making it an incredibly potent tool for martial arts Assassins.

This sounds like a phenomenal boost to the consistent damage output of the class, as you’ll be able to execute finishing moves far more frequently without having to build your charges back up. It could well mean a shift among the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin builds.

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.6 runewords

Ground

Helm – ‘Shael Io Ort’

Required level 35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Lightning Resist +40% to +60%

Lightning Absorb +10% to +15%

Socketed (3)

Hearth

Helm – ‘Shael Io Thul’

Required level 35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Cold Resist +40% to +60%

Cold Absorb +10% to +15%

Socketed (3)

Temper

Helm – ‘Shael Io Ral’

Required level 35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Fire Resist +40% to +60%

Fire Absorb +10% to +15%

Socketed (3)

Bulwark

Helm – ‘Shael Io Sol’

Required level 35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

5% Life Stolen per Hit

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Replenish Life +30

Damage Reduced by 7

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 15%

Socketed (3)

Cure

Helm – ‘Shael Io Tal’

Required level 35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+80% to +110% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Poison Resist +40% to +60%

Poison Length Reduced by 75%

Socketed (3)

Metamorphosis

Helm – Io Cham Fal’

Required level 67

+5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)

+69% Enhanced Defence

+10 to Strength

+10 to Vitality

All Resistances +10

Cannot Be Frozen

Socketed (3)

Werewolf strikes grant Mark of the Wolf for 180 seconds:

20% Bonus to Attack Rating

Increase Maximum Life 40%

Werebear strikes grant Mark of the Bear for 180 seconds:

+25% Attack Speed

+ 25% chance of Crushing Blow

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%

Hustle (weapon)

Weapon – ‘Shael Ko Eld’

Required level 39

5% Chance to Cast Level 9 Burst of Speed on Striking

+30% Increased Attack Speed

+130% – +150% Enhanced Damage

+75% Damage to Undead

+50% Attack Rating Against Undead

+10 to Dexterity

Socketed (3)

Hustle (body armour)

Body Armor – ‘Shael Ko Eld’

+50% Faster Run/Walk

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+10 to Dexterity

50% Slower Stamina Drain

Socketed (3)

Mosaic

Claws – ‘Mal Gul Thul’

Required level 53

25% Chance for Finishing Moves to not Consume Charge

+2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+200% to +250% Enhanced Damage

20% Bonus to Attack rating

+2 to Attack Ratin

Adds 3-15 Cold Damage

Prevent Monster Heal

Increase Maximum Durability 12%

Socketed (3)

Note that you won’t be able to make these runewords until the beginning of Diablo 2 Resurrected ladder season 3, so hold off on them for now. They will be included in PTR testing, however, if you want to see them in action beforehand.

It’ll be interesting to see if this causes a shakeup in the best Diablo 2 Resurrected classes. In the meantime, take a look at our guide to Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes if you’re still figuring out how else to combine your runes. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the latest goings-on, as well as news on the Diablo 4 release date and everything else we know about the next game in the series.