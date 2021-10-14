Diablo 2: Resurrected patch targets character deletion and game crashes

Blizzard Entertainment has pushed out a patch to try and fix Diablo 2: Resurrected’s server and character deletion issues. Community manager PezRadar posted the patch notes to the game’s forum on October 12, before confirming that the update had made its way to PC last night (October 13).

The notes are a tad spartan, but they get the job done. The team has made general improvements to character deletion to “help users from accidentally deleting their characters”. The devs have also made oodles of improvements to stability and performance, like fixing crashes that could occur if you launched the game with no existing setting file on PC, or used the legacy toggle after an extended play session. The update also introduces stability improvements in the effects system and on game shutdown, alongside other minor crash and stability fixes.

Looking at the game’s subreddit, it seems a few people are still reporting incidents of game crashes. One player’s game crashed during the Pandemonium Event after they spent one week grinding for nine keys to open the three portals.

Diablo 2: Resurrected has seen its fair share of teething issues, if you’ve been out of the loop. Earlier this week, we reported that Blizzard was looking into various server outages.

Connectivity issues have also been an issue for the remaster since it launched a few weeks ago. While there still seems to be some teething issues, hopefully the new PC game will be in fighting shape soon.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit filed in July by the state of California (since expanded for QA and customer service contractors) alleging years of discrimination and harassment. Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s initial response “tone deaf”, employees have staged a walkout, Blizzard president J Allen Brack has left, and the ABK Workers Alliance has demanded change at the company. The lawsuit is ongoing; follow the latest developments here. In September, an agency of the US federal government opened an investigation into Activision Blizzard’s response to sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints from its employees, as part of which Kotick has reportedly been subpoenaed. The company is also facing a separate unfair labour practice suit alleging “worker intimidation and union busting” filed by a workers’ union, also in September. In another, separate development, Activision Blizzard reached an agreement with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission “to settle claims and to further strengthen policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination”.