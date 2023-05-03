Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.7 buffs Assassin and Druid for season 4

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.7 is upon us, as Blizzard prepares to launch season 4 of its remastered spin on one of the all-time classic RPG games. This latest Diablo 2 Resurrected update lands just ahead of the incoming season 4 start date on May 4, and includes some welcome buffs to the Assassin and Druid along with one change that could be very impactful, especially to those who enjoy Diablo 2 Resurrected multiplayer.

With the Diablo 4 release date just around the corner, this marks the final season of Diablo 2 Resurrected before a whole new era of loot grinding begins. As always, the beginning of ladder season 4 is an opportunity for players to start fresh and prove their skills by bringing their favourite class to level 99 faster than anyone else.

Among the full set of Diablo 2 Resurrected patch notes below is the introduction of four additional character slots across all online modes, meaning that you won’t need to delete any of your old characters to partake in this season’s festivities. In addition to this, characters that have transferred to non-ladder from previous seasons will have their respec counter reset, meaning that you can experiment with your builds even more.

As always, items kept in your stash once the season ends will be accessible from your non-ladder stash. However, once season four begins you will lose access to any items from ladder season two that you haven’t yet transferred over to regular storage – so make sure to do so now if you have anything left over!

Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.7 makes a key change to the Next Hit Delay system, which essentially lets certain skills land on a single enemy in quick succession where they would have been affected by a shared cooldown before. This will be most noticeable to anyone in multiplayer, or when playing a Mosaic Martial Arts Assassin build, but in those cases you should notice a distinct improvement to your damage consistency.

Elsewhere, Assassin Trap skills now get bonuses from Elemental Skill Damage modifiers, and fix an issue causing them to not benefit from resistance reduction on enemies. Druids will now be able to shapeshift directly between Werewolf and Werebear forms, which should make gaining the bonuses from both of them much smoother – fantastic news for anyone using the Metamorphosis Diablo 2 Resurrected Runeword introduced last season.

Diablo 2 Resurrected season 4 start date and time

Here is the Diablo 2 Resurrected season 4 start time for each region:

Server region Ladder Season 4 launch time North America May 4 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT Europe May 5 at 1am BST / 2am CEST Asia May 5 at 10am KST / 11am AET

Diablo 2 Resurrected update 2.7 patch notes

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.7 releases on May 2 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. Here are the patch notes for Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.7, courtesy of Blizzard:

Feature adjustments

Players will now have 4 additional character slots available across all online modes.

The first time a Ladder character from a previous season is used in a non-Ladder game, the ability to reset stat and skill points at Akara will be reset. Characters from previous Ladder seasons who have already been used in non-Ladder games are ineligible.

All chat lobbies have been outfitted with an automated system which will remove malicious messages from those conversations.

Gameplay updates

The Next Hit Delay system now only applies to missiles created by casting the same skill. Each Assassin Martial Arts charge-up skill trigger is treated as a different cast of a skill for Next Hit Delay purposes.

Knockback has been removed from the Bul Kathos’ Sacred Charge 2-Handed Sword.

Druids are now able to shapeshift directly between their Werewolf and Werebear forms.

The Assassin’s trap skills now benefit from +% To Elemental Skill Damage modifiers.

Fixed an issue where Mephisto would drop from lower-level treasure classes when Terrorized.

Fixed an issue where an Assassin dying with Martial Arts charges active could cause a crash in Offline play.

Fixed the issue where the Assassin’s traps weren’t benefiting from resistance reduction in Offline play.

General

Fixed a translation issue for the Reached max character limit text in Polish.

Fixed an issue where progressing between towns and connected zones from Acts II, III, and V would cause an abrupt lighting change when terrorized.

Fixed an issue where the icon to denote a monster is Terrorized wasn’t properly displaying in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where the Amazon’s audio cue for dodging an attack would play when non-Amazon characters used the Evade skill granted by the Hustle Rune Word.

Amended various stability issues encountered during Online play.

Fixed an issue where controller input would stop registering if the user swapped to Legacy graphics while the animation for selecting a character in the character creation screen was playing.

Players will now be notified of when they’re running the game with old, extracted data.

Ladder play

Fixed an issue where messaging for the next Ladder Season was inaccurate during the pause between seasons.

Fixed an issue where characters that were recently converted from Ladder to Non-Ladder would not display as such and failed to join games.

Fixed an issue where Rune Words exclusive to an upcoming Ladder Season could be created in the current season.

Fixed an issue where converted Ladder characters would be incorrectly displayed with the Ladder flag.

Modding

Increased the total limit of state entries from 255 to 511.

Added DataVersionBuild.txt. It is recommended that mod authors include this file in their mods to reduce unexpected errors between game versions.

New columns have been added. Developers of existing Offline Single Player mods can remake their changes with new data or they can add new columns manually before merging.

Whichever your pick of the Diablo 2 Resurrected classes is for season 4, be sure to take a look through our list to see the top builds. You might also want to start considering which of the Diablo 4 classes is looking the spiciest to you, or browse the best games like Diablo on PC for more to keep you entertained.