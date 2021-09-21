Diablo 2: Resurrected release time confirmed

It’s nearly time to play Blizzard’s remaster of Diablo 2. The official Diablo 2: Resurrected release date has long been set for September 23, but we also know when you’ll actually be able to jump into the RPG game when you’ve got it downloaded and are raring to go.

Blizzard’s head of the Diablo series, Rod Fergusson, has confirmed on Twitter that the Diablo 2: Resurrected release time is 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. You can download the game from Blizzard’s BattleNet client, where you can find the rest of Activision Blizzard’s games.

Blizzard has dropped a few details about what we can expect from the Diablo 2 remaster ahead of its launch time. Following a recent technical beta, the devs have decided to remove ultrawide support for the game as it comes with unintended consequences. Basically, you were able to hit enemies that wouldn’t register that you were there or hitting them. Diablo 2: Resurrected is also getting Ladder-only items in single-player, which you may be pleased to find out.

Blizzard has also released a slew of trailers in the run-up to the big release. Alongside a new cinematic trailer, which you can find below, you’ve got trailers for each Diablo 2: Resurrected class.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit filed in July by the state of California (since expanded for QA and customer service contractors) alleging years of discrimination and harassment. Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s initial response “tone deaf”, employees have staged a walkout, Blizzard president J Allen Brack has left, and the ABK Workers Alliance has demanded change at the company. The lawsuit is ongoing; follow the latest developments here. The company is also facing a separate unfair labour practice suit alleging “worker intimidation and union busting”, filed in September by a workers’ union.