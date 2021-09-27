Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords list – all rune combinations

Want to know how to make the runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected? You probably won’t need these runewords to complete your first campaign run, but they’re beneficial for playing on harder difficulties and Hardcore runs in which dying deletes your character permanently. To make a runeword in Diablo 2 is simple: put the runes listed, in the order shown in the runeword recipe, into a compatible item’s sockets.
Some of these runewords require some very rare runes, which take a long time to find. Instead of searching for them, you can use the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube to make the harder-to-find runes by combining commonly found runes with other items.
Here are all of the possible Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords that you can make, the runes you need to make them, the equipment every runeword can be used with, and a description of every runeword’s abilities. There are a total of 81 runewords; 26 of them were originally exclusive to the ladder mode, so there’s a lot to go over. Unfortunately, Rune words aren’t a particularly beginner-friendly mechanic, so if you need some guidance on what to do as a new player, make sure to check out our Diablo 2 Resurrected beginners’ guide.
Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords recipes
Here is a list of the runes you need to combine to make all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords:
- Ancient’s Pledge – Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields)
- Beast – Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, scepters, and hammers)
- Black – Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, hammers, and maces)
- Bone – Sol + Um + Um (Body armour)
- Bramble – Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body armour)
- Brand – Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile weapons)
- Breath of the Dying – Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons)
- Call to Arms – Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons)
- Chains of Honor – Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body armour)
- Chaos – Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws)
- Crescent Moon – Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, swords, and polearms)
- Death – Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and axes)
- Delirium – Lem + Ist + Io (Helms)
- Destruction – Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and swords)
- Doom – Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, polearms, and hammers)
- Dragon – Sur + Lo + Sol (Body armour and shields)
- Dream – Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields)
- Duress – Shael + Um + Thul (Body armour)
- Edge – Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile weapons)
- Enigma – Jah + Ith + Ber (Body armour)
- Enlightenment – Pul + Ral + Sol (Body armour)
- Eternity – Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body armour)
- Exile – Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields)
- Faith – Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile weapons)
- Famine – Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and hammers)
- Fortitude – El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body armour – they have different effects)
- Fury – Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee weapons)
- Gloom – Fal + Um + Pul (Body armour)
- Grief – Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and axes)
- Hand of Justice – Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons)
- Harmony – Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile weapons)
- Heart of the Oak – Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and maces)
- Holy Thunder – Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters)
- Honor – Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee weapons)
- Ice – Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile weapons)
- Infinity – Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms)
- Insight – Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and staves)
- Last Wish – Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, hammers, and axes)
- Lawbringer – Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, hammers, and sceptres)
- King’s Grace – Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres)
- Kingslayer – Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and axes)
- Leaf – Tir + Ral (Staves)
- Lionheart – Hel + Lum + Fal (Body armour)
- Lore – Ort + Sol (Helms)
- Malice – Ith + El + Eth (Melee weapons)
- Melody – Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile weapons)
- Memory – Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves)
- Myth – Hel + Amn + Nef (Body armour)
- Nadir – Nef + Tir (Helms)
- Oath – Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, axes, and maces)
- Obedience – Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms)
- Passion – Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons)
- Peace – Shael + Thul + Amn (Body armour)
- Phoenix – Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons and shields – they have different effects)
- Pride – Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms)
- Principle – Ral + Gul + Eld (Body armour)
- Prudence – Mal + Tir (Body armour)
- Radiance – Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms)
- Rain – Ort + Mal + Ith (Body armour)
- Rhyme – Shael + Eth (Shields)
- Rift – Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and scepters)
- Sanctuary – Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields)
- Silence – Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons)
- Smoke – Nef + Lum (Body armour)
- Spirit – Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields – they have different effects)
- Splendor – Eth + Lum (Shields)
- Stealth – Tal + Eth (Body armour)
- Steel – Tir + El (Swords, axes, and maces)
- Stone – Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body armour)
- Strength – Amn + Tir (Melee weapons)
- Treachery – Shael + Thul + Lem (Body armour)
- Venom – Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons)
- Voice of Reason – Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and maces)
- Wealth – Lem + Ko + Tir (Body armour)
- White – Dol + Io (Wand)
- Wind – Sur + El (Melee weapons)
- Wrath – Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile weapons)
- Zephyr – Ort + Eth (Missile Weapons)
Runeword abilities list
We have the complete list below for those who want to know what every Diablo 2 Resurrected runeword does. This list will cover every ability for the runeword. Do refer to the list above if you wish to learn how to make any of the runeword.
Ancient’s Pledge
- +50% enhanced defence
- Cold resist +43%
- Fire resist +48%
- Lightning resist +48%
- Poison resist +48%
- 10% damage taken goes to mana
Beast
- Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped
- +40% increased attack speed
- +240% – 270% enhanced damage (varies)
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +3 Werebear
- +3 Lycanthropy
- Prevent monster heal
- +25 – 40 strength (varies)
- +10 energy
- +2 mana after each kill
- Level 13 Summon Grizzly (five charges)
Black
- +120% enhanced damage
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- +200 attack rating
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (every three seconds)
- +10 vitality
- 15% increased attack speed
- Knockback
- Magic damage reduced by two
- Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)
Bone
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when striking
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking
- +2 to Necromancer skill levels
- +100 – 150 mana (varies)
- All resistances +30
- Damage reduced by seven
Bramble
- Level 15 – 21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)
- +50% faster hit recovery
- +25% – 50% poison skill damage (varies)
- +300 defence
- Increase maximum mana 50%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- +5% maximum cold resist
- Fire resist +30%
- Poison resist +100%
- +13 life after each kill
- Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)
Brand
- 35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when striking
- 100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking
- +260% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 20% attack rating bonus
- +280% – 330% damage to demons (varies)
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- Knockback
- Fires explosive arrows or bolts
Breath of the Dying
- 50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy
- Indestructible
- +60% increased attack speed
- +350% – 400% enhanced damage (varies)
- +200% damage to undead
- -25% target defence
- +50 attack rating
- +50 attack rating against undead
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 12% – 15% life stolen per hit (varies)
- Prevent monster healing
- +30 to all attributes
- +1 light radius
- Requirements -20%
Call to Arms
- +1 to all skills
- +40% increased attack speed
- +250-290% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2 – 6 Battle Command (varies)
- +1 – 6 Battle Orders (varies)
- +1 – 4 Battle Cry (varies)
- Prevent monster heal
- Replenish life +12
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Chains of Honor
- +2 to all skills
- +200% damage to demons
- +100% damage to undead
- 8% life stolen per hit
- +70% enhanced defence
- +20 strength
- Replenish life +7
- All resistances +65
- Damage reduced by 8%
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
Chaos
- 9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking
- 11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking
- +35% increased attack speed
- +290% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 216 – 471 magic damage
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +1 Whirlwind
- +10 strength
- +15 life after each demon kill
Crescent Moon
- 10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking
- 7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking
- +20% increased attack speed
- +180 – 220% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- -35% enemy lightning resistance
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +9 – 11 magic absorb (varies)
- +2 mana after each kill
- Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)
Death
- 100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die
- 25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike when attacking
- Indestructible
- +300% – 385% enhanced damage (varies)
- 20% attack rating bonus
- +50 attack rating
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 50% chance of crushing blow
- 0.5-49.5% deadly strike (based on character level)
- +1 light radius
- Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)
- Requirements -20%
Delirium
- 1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when striking
- 6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when striking
- 14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when striking
- 11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking
- +2 to all skills
- +261 defence
- +10 vitality
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 17 Attract (60 charges)
Destruction
- 23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking
- 5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking
- 100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die
- 15% chance to cast level 22 Nova when attacking
- +350% enhanced damage
- Ignore the target’s defence
- Adds 100 – 180 magic damage
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 dexterity
Doom
- 5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking
- Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
- +2 to all skills
- +45% increased attack speed
- +330% – 370% enhanced damage (varies)
- -40% – 60% enemy cold resistance (varies)
- 20% deadly strike
- 25% chance of open wounds
- Prevent monster heal
- Freezes target +3
- Requirements -20%
Dragon
- 20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck
- 12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking
- Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped
- +360 defence
- +230 missile defence
- +3 – 5 to all attributes (varies)
- 0.375 – 37.125 to strength (based on character level)
- Increase maximum mana by 5% (when equipped to body armour)
- +50 mana (when equipped to shields)
- +5% maximum lightning resist
- Damage reduced by seven
Dream
- 10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck
- Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped
- +20% – 30% faster hit recovery (varies)
- +30% enhanced defence
- +150 – 220 defence (varies)
- +10 vitality
- Increase maximum life 5% (when equipped to helms)
- +50 life (when equipped to shields)
- 0.625 – 61.875 to mana (based on character level)
- All resistance +5-20 (varies)
- 12% – 25% better chance of getting magic items (varies)
Duress
- 40% faster hit recovery
- +10% – 20% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 37-133 cold damage (every two seconds)
- 15% chance of crushing blow
- 33% chance of open wounds
- +150% – 200% enhanced defence (varies)
- -20% slower stamina drain
- Cold resist +45%
- Lightning resist +15%
- Fire resist +15%
- Poison resist +15%
Edge
- Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped
- +35% increased attack speed
- +320% – 380% damage to demons (varies)
- +280% damage to undead
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +5 – 10 to all attributes (varies)
- +2 mana after each kill
- Reduces all vendor prices by 15%
Enigma
- +2 to all skills
- +45% faster run/walk
- +1 Teleport
- +750 – 775 defence (varies)
- +0 – 75 strength (based on character level)
- Increase maximum life by 5%
- Damage reduced by 8%
- +14 life after each kill
- 15% damage taken goes to mana instead
- +1% – 99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
Enlightenment
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when striking
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking
- +2 to Sorceress skill levels
- +1 Warmth
- +30% enhanced defence
- Fire resist +30%
- Damage reduced by seven
Eternity
- Indestructible
- +260% – 310% enhanced damage (varies)
- +9 minimum damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Hit blinds target
- Slow target by 33%
- Regenerate mana 16%
- Replenish life +16
- Cannot be frozen
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 8 Revive (88 charges)
Exile
- 15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking
- Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)
- +2 to Paladin Offensive auras
- +30% faster block rate
- Freezes target
- +220% – 260% enhanced defence (varies)
- Replenish life +7
- +5% maximum cold resist
- +5% maximum fire resist
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
- Repairs one durability every four seconds
Faith
- Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varies)
- +1-2 all skills (varies)
- +330% enhanced damage
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 300% attack rating bonus
- +75% damage to undead
- +50 attack rating against undead
- +120 fire damage
- All resistance +15
- 10% chance to reanimate as Returned
- 75% extra gold from monsters
Famine
- +30% increased attack speed
- +320% – 370% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- Adds 180 – 200 magic damage
- Adds 50 – 200 fire damage
- Adds 51 – 250 lightning damage
- Adds 50 – 200 cold damage
- 12% life stolen per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 strength
Fortitude (weapons)
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when striking
- +25% faster cast rate
- +300% enhanced damage
- +9 minimum damage
- +50 attack rating
- 20% deadly strike
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +200% enhanced defence
- +X life (based on character level)
- All resistances +25-30 (varies)
- 12% damage taken goes to mana instead
- +1 light radius
Fortitude (body armour)
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck
- +25% faster cast rate
- +300% enhanced damage
- +200% enhanced defence
- +15 defence
- +X life (based on character level)
- Replenish life +7
- +5% to maximum lightning resist
- All resistances +25 – 30 (varies)
- Damage reduced by seven
- 12% damage taken goes to mana instead
- +1 light radius
Fury
- +209% enhanced damage
- 40% increased attack speed
- Prevent monster heal
- 66% chance of open wounds
- 33% deadly strike
- Ignore the target’s defence
- -25% target defence
- 20% attack rating bonus
- 6% life stolen per hit
- +5 Frenzy (Barbarian only)
Grief
- 35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
- +30% – 40% attack speed
- +340 – 400 damage
- Ignore the target’s defence
- -25% target defence
- +1.875 – 185.625% damage to demons (based on character level)
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- -20-25% enemy poison resistance (varies)
- 20% deadly strike
- Prevent monster heal
- +2 mana after each kill
- +10 – 15 life gained after each kill (varies)
Gloom
- 15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when striking
- +10% faster hit recovery
- +200% – 260% enhanced defence (varies)
- +10 strength
- All resistance +45
- Half freeze duration
- 5% damage taken goes to mana
- -3 light radius
Hand of Justice
- 100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up
- 100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die
- Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped
- +33% increased attack speed
- +280% – 330% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 7% life stolen per hit
- -20% enemy fire resistance
- 20% deadly strike
- Hit blinds target
- Freezes target +3
Harmony
- Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped
- +200% – 275% enhanced damage (varies)
- +9 minimum damage
- +9 maximize damage
- Adds 55 – 160 lightning damage
- Adds 55 – 160 fire damage
- Adds 55 – 160 cold damage
- +2 – 6 Valkyrie (varies)
- +10 dexterity
- Regenerate mana 20%
- +2 mana after each kill
- +2 light radius
- Level 20 Revive (25 charges)
Heart of the Oak
- +3 to all skills
- +40% faster cast rate
- +75% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- +10 dexterity
- Replenish life +20
- +15% maximum mana
- All resistances +30 – 40 (varies)
- Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)
- Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)
Holy Thunder
- +60% enhanced damage
- -25% target defence
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- Adds 21 – 110 lightning damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +10 maximum damage
- Lighting resistance +60%
- +5 maximum lightning resistance
- +3 Holy Shock (Paladin only)
- Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)
Honor
- +160% enhanced damage
- +9 minimum damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 25% deadly strike
- +250 attack rating
- +1 to all skills
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Replenish life +10
- +10 strength
- +1 light radius
- +2 mana after each kill
Ice
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up
- 25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking
- Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
- +20% increased attack speed
- +140% – 210% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- +25% – 30% cold skill damage (varies)
- -20% enemy cold skill resistance
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% deadly strike
- 3.125% – 309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)
Infinity
- 50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy
- Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped
- +35% faster run/walk
- +255% – 325% enhanced damage (varies)
- -45% – 55% to enemy lightning resistance (varies)
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- Prevent monster heal
- 0.5 – 49.5 to vitality (based on character level)
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges)
Insight
- Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varies)
- +35% faster cast rate
- +200% – 260% enhanced damage (varies)
- +9 minimum damage
- +180% – 250% bonus to attack rating (varies)
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +1 – 6 Critical Strike (varies)
- +5 to all attributes
- +2 mana after each kill
- 23% better chance of getting magic items
Last Wish
- 6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck
- 10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking
- 20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt when attacking
- Level 17 Might aura when equipped
- +330% – 375% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 60% – 70% chance of crushing blow (varies)
- Prevent monster heal
- Hit blinds target
- +0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
Lawbringer
- 20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking
- Level 16 – 18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varies)
- -50% target defense
- Adds 150 – 210 fire damage
- Adds 130 – 180 cold damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Slain monsters rest in peace
- +200 – 250 missile defence (varies)
- +10 dexterity
- 75% extra gold from monsters
King’s Grace
- +100% enhanced damage
- +100% damage to demons
- +50% damage to undead
- Adds 5 – 30 fire damage
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every three seconds)
- +150 attack rating
- +100 attack rating against demons
- +100 attack rating against undead
- 7% life stolen per hit
Kingslayer
- +30% increased attack speed
- +230-270% enhanced damage (varies)
- -25% target defence
- 20% attack rating bonus
- 33% chance of crushing blow
- 50% chance of open wounds
- +1 Vengeance
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 strength
- 40% extra gold from monsters
Leaf
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- +3 to fire skills
- +3 Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)
- +3 Inferno (Sorceress only)
- +3 Warmth (Sorceress only)
- +2 mana after each kill
- +2 – 198 defence (based on character level)
- Cold resist +33%
Lionheart
- +20% enhanced damage
- Requirements -15%
- +25 strength
- +10 energy
- +20 vitality
- +15 dexterity
- +50 life
- All resistances +30
Lore
- +1 to all skills
- +10 energy
- +2 mana after each kill
- Lightning resist +30%
- Damage reduced by seven
- +2 light radius
Malice
- +33% enhanced damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 100% chance of open wounds
- -25% target defence
- -100 monster defence per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +50 attack rating
- Drain life -5
Melody
- +50% enhanced damage
- +300% damage to undead
- +3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)
- +3 Critical Strike (Amazon only)
- +3 Dodge (Amazon only)
- +3 Slow Missiles (Amazon only)
- 20% increased attack speed
- +10 dexterity
- Knockback
Memory
- +3 to Sorceress skill levels
- 33% faster cast rate
- +20% maximum mana
- +3 Energy Shield (Sorceress only)
- +2 Static Field (Sorceress only)
- +10 energy
- +10 vitality
- +9 minimum damage
- -25% target defence
- Magic damage reduced by seven
- +50% enhanced defence
Myth
- 3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when striking
- 10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking
- +2 Barbarian skill levels
- +30 missile defence
- Replenish life +10
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
- Requirements -15%
Nadir
- +50% enhanced defence
- +10 defence
- +30 missile defence
- Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (nine charges)
- +2 mana after each kill
- +5 strength
- -33% gold from monsters
- -3 light radius
Oath
- 30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking
- Indestructible
- +50% increased attack speed
- +210% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)
- +75% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 to energy
- +10 – 15 magic absorb (varies)
- Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)
- Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges)
Obedience
- 30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy
- 40% faster hit recovery
- +370% enhanced damage
- -25% target defence
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every three seconds)
- -25% enemy fire resistance
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- +200 – 300 defence (varies)
- +10 strength
- +10 dexterity
- All resistances +20 – 30 (varies)
- Requirements -20%
Passion
- +25% increased attack speed
- +160% – 210% enhanced damage (varies)
- 50% – 80% attack rating bonus (varies)
- +75% damage to demons
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- +1 Berserk
- +1 Zeal
- Hit blinds target +10
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)
Peace
- 4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when striking
- 2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking
- +2 to Amazon skill levels
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +2 Critical Strike
- Cold resist +30%
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
Phoenix (Weapons)
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
- 40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
- Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)
- +350 – 400% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 14% mana stolen per hit
- -28% enemy fire resistance
- 20% deadly strike
- +350 – 400 missile defence (varies)
- +15 – 21 fire absorb (varies)
Phoenix (Shields)
- 100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up
- 40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking
- Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)
- +350 – 400 missile defence (varies)
- +350 – 400% enhanced damage (varies)
- -28% to enemy fire resistance
- +50 life
- +5% maximum lightning resist
- +10% maximum fire resist
- +15 – 21 fire absorb (varies)
Pride
- 25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck
- Level 16 – 20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varies)
- 260% – 300% attack rating bonus (varies)
- +1% – 99% damage to demons (based on character level)
- Adds 50 – 280 lightning damage
- 20% deadly strike
- Hit blinds target
- Freezes target +3
- +10 vitality
- Replenish life +8
- 1.875% – 185.625% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)
Principle
- 100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking
- +2 to Paladin skill levels
- +50% damage to undead
- +100-150 life (varies)
- 15% slower stamina drain
- +5% maximum poison resist
- Fire resist +30%
Prudence
- +25% faster hit recovery
- +140% – 170% enhanced defence (varies)
- All resistance +25 – 35 (varies)
- Damage reduced by 3
- Magic damage reduced by 17
- +2 mana after each kill
- +1 light radius
- Repairs one durability in 14 seconds
Radiance
- +75% enhanced defence
- +30 defence vs. missile
- +10 energy
- +10 vitality
- 15% damage goes to mana
- Magic damage reduced by three
- +33 mana
- Damage reduced by seven
- +5 light radius
Rain
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when striking
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking
- +2 to Druid skill levels
- +100 – 150 mana (varies)
- Lightning resist +30%
- Magic damage reduced by seven
- 15% damage taken goes to mana instead
Rhyme
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- 40% faster block rate
- All resistances +25
- Regenerate mana 15%
- Cannot be frozen
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
Rift
- 20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking
- 16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb when attacking
- 20% attack rating bonus
- Adds 160 – 250 magic damage
- Adds 60-180 fire damage
- +5-10 to all stats (varies)
- +10 dexterity
- 38% damage taken goes to mana
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)
- Requirements -20%
Sanctuary
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +20% faster block rate
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- +130 – 160% enhanced defence (varies)
- +250 defence vs. missile
- +20 dexterity
- All resistance +50-70 (varies)
- Magic damage reduced by seven
- Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)
Silence
- 200% enhanced damage
- +75% damage to undead
- Requirements -20%
- 20% increased attack speed
- +50 attack rating against undead
- +2 to all skills
- All resistances +75
- 20% faster hit recovery
- 11% mana stolen per hit
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +33% chance to blind target on hit
- +2 mana after each kill
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Spirit (Swords)
- +2 to all skills
- +25% – 35% faster cast rate
- +55% faster hit recovery
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +250 missile defence
- +22 vitality
- +89 – 112 mana (varies)
- +3 – 8 magic absorb (varies)
Spirit (Shields)
- +2 to all skills
- +25% – 35% faster cast rate
- +55% faster hit recovery
- +250 missile defence
- +22 to vitality
- +89 – 112 mana (varies)
- Cold resist +35%
- Lightning resist +35%
- Poison resist +35%
- +3 – 8 magic absorb (varies)
- Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you
Smoke
- +75% enhanced defence
- +280 missile defence
- All resistances +50
- 20% faster hit recovery
- Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)
- +10 energy
- -1 light radius
Splendor
- +1 to all skills
- +10% faster cast rate
- +20% faster block rate
- +60-100% enhanced defence (varies)
- +10 energy
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 20% better chance of getting magic items
- +3 light radius
Stealth
- Magic damage reduced by three
- +6 dexterity
- +15 maximum stamina
- Poison resist +30%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% faster cast rate
- 25% faster hit recovery
Steel
- 20% enhanced damage
- +3 minimum damage
- +3 maximum damage
- +50 attack rating
- 50% chance of open wounds
- 25% increased attack speed
- +2 mana after each kill
- +1 light radius
Stone
- +60% faster hit recovery
- +250% – 290% enhanced defence (varies)
- +300 missile defence
- +16 strength
- +16 vitality
- +10 energy
- All resistances +15
- Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)
- Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)
Strength
- 35% enhanced damage
- 25% chance of crushing blow
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2 mana after each kill
- +20 strength
- +10 vitality
Treachery
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when striking
- 25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
- +2 to Assassin skill levels
- +45% increased attack speed
- +20% faster hit recovery
- Cold resist 30%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
Venom
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- Prevent monster heal
- Ignore the target’s defence
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)
- Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)
- +273 poison damage over six seconds
Voice of Reason
- 15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking
- 18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking
- +50 attack rating
- +220% – 350% damage to demons
- +355% – 375% damage to undead (varies)
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 100 – 220 cold damage
- -24% to enemy cold resistance
- +10 dexterity
- Cannot be frozen
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- +1 light radius
Wealth
- 300% extra gold from monsters
- 100% better chance of getting magic items
- +2 mana after each kill
- +10 dexterity
White
- 25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking
- +10 vitality
- +3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)
- +2 Bone Spear (Necromancer only)
- +3 Bone Armor (Necromancer only)
- +4 Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)
- Magic damage reduced by 4
- 20% faster cast rate
- +13 mana
Wind
- 10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking
- +20% faster run/walk
- +40% increased attack speed
- +15% faster hit recovery
- +120-160% enhanced damage (varies)
- -50% target defence
- +50 attack rating
- Hit blinds target
- +1 light radius
- Level 13 Twister (127 charges)
Wrath
- 30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking
- 5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking
- +375% damage to demons
- +100 attack rating against demons
- +250% – 300% damage to undead (varies)
- Adds 85 – 120 magic damage
- Adds 41 – 240 lightning damage
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 energy
- Cannot be frozen
Zephyr
- +33% enhanced damage
- +66 attack rating
- Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage
- -25% target defence
- +25 defence
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% increased attack speed
- 7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when striking
Now that you know what every Diablo 2 Resurrected runeword does, you can check out the best builds for each one of the seven Diablo 2 Resurrected classes: Paladin, Sorceress, Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, Amazon, and Assassin.