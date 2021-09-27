Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords list – all rune combinations

Want to know how to make the runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected? You probably won’t need these runewords to complete your first campaign run, but they’re beneficial for playing on harder difficulties and Hardcore runs in which dying deletes your character permanently. To make a runeword in Diablo 2 is simple: put the runes listed, in the order shown in the runeword recipe, into a compatible item’s sockets.

Some of these runewords require some very rare runes, which take a long time to find. Instead of searching for them, you can use the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube to make the harder-to-find runes by combining commonly found runes with other items.

Here are all of the possible Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords that you can make, the runes you need to make them, the equipment every runeword can be used with, and a description of every runeword’s abilities. There are a total of 81 runewords; 26 of them were originally exclusive to the ladder mode, so there’s a lot to go over. Unfortunately, Rune words aren’t a particularly beginner-friendly mechanic, so if you need some guidance on what to do as a new player, make sure to check out our Diablo 2 Resurrected beginners’ guide.

Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords recipes

Here is a list of the runes you need to combine to make all of the Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords:

Ancient’s Pledge – Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields)

– Ral + Ort + Tal (Shields) Beast – Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, scepters, and hammers)

– Ber + Tir + Um + Mal + Lum (Axes, scepters, and hammers) Black – Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, hammers, and maces)

– Thul + Io + Nef (Clubs, hammers, and maces) Bone – Sol + Um + Um (Body armour)

– Sol + Um + Um (Body armour) Bramble – Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body armour)

– Ral + Ohm + Sur + Eth (Body armour) Brand – Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile weapons)

– Jah + Lo + Mal + Gul (Missile weapons) Breath of the Dying – Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons)

– Vex + Hel + El + Eld + Zod + Eth (Weapons) Call to Arms – Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons)

– Amn + Ral + Mal + Ist + Ohm (Weapons) Chains of Honor – Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body armour)

– Dol + Um + Ber + Ist (Body armour) Chaos – Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws)

– Fal + Ohm + Um (Claws) Crescent Moon – Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, swords, and polearms)

– Shael + Um + Tir (Axes, swords, and polearms) Death – Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and axes)

– Hel + El + Vex + Ort + Gul (Swords and axes) Delirium – Lem + Ist + Io (Helms)

– Lem + Ist + Io (Helms) Destruction – Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and swords)

– Vex + Lo + Ber + Jah + Ko (Polearms and swords) Doom – Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, polearms, and hammers)

– Hel + Ohm + Um + Lo + Cham (Axes, polearms, and hammers) Dragon – Sur + Lo + Sol (Body armour and shields)

– Sur + Lo + Sol (Body armour and shields) Dream – Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields)

– Io + Jah + Pul (Helms and shields) Duress – Shael + Um + Thul (Body armour)

– Shael + Um + Thul (Body armour) Edge – Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile weapons)

– Tir + Tal + Amn (Missile weapons) Enigma – Jah + Ith + Ber (Body armour)

– Jah + Ith + Ber (Body armour) Enlightenment – Pul + Ral + Sol (Body armour)

– Pul + Ral + Sol (Body armour) Eternity – Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body armour)

– Amn + Ber + Ist + Sol + Sur (Body armour) Exile – Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields)

– Vex + Ohm + Ist + Dol (Paladin shields) Faith – Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile weapons)

– Ohm + Jah + Lem + Eld (Missile weapons) Famine – Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and hammers)

– Fal + Ohm + Ort + Jah (Axes and hammers) Fortitude – El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body armour – they have different effects)

– El + Sol + Dol + Lo (Weapons and body armour – they have different effects) Fury – Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee weapons)

– Jah + Gul + Eth (Melee weapons) Gloom – Fal + Um + Pul (Body armour)

– Fal + Um + Pul (Body armour) Grief – Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and axes)

– Eth + Tir + Lo + Mal + Ral (Swords and axes) Hand of Justice – Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons)

– Sur + Cham + Amn + Lo (Weapons) Harmony – Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile weapons)

– Tir + Ith + Sol + Ko (Missile weapons) Heart of the Oak – Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and maces)

– Ko + Vex + Pul + Thul (Staves and maces) Holy Thunder – Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters)

– Eth + Ral + Ort + Tal (Scepters) Honor – Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee weapons)

– Amn + El + Ith + Tir + Sol (Melee weapons) Ice – Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile weapons)

– Amn + Shael + Jah + Lo (Missile weapons) Infinity – Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms)

– Ber + Mal + Ber + Ist (Polearms) Insight – Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and staves)

– Ral + Tir + Tal + Sol (Polearms and staves) Last Wish – Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, hammers, and axes)

– Jah + Mal + Jah + Sur + Jah + Ber (Swords, hammers, and axes) Lawbringer – Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, hammers, and sceptres)

– Amn + Lem + Ko (Swords, hammers, and sceptres) King’s Grace – Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres)

– Amn + Ral +Thul (Swords and sceptres) Kingslayer – Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and axes)

– Mal + Um + Gul + Fal (Swords and axes) Leaf – Tir + Ral (Staves)

– Tir + Ral (Staves) Lionheart – Hel + Lum + Fal (Body armour)

– Hel + Lum + Fal (Body armour) Lore – Ort + Sol (Helms)

– Ort + Sol (Helms) Malice – Ith + El + Eth (Melee weapons)

– Ith + El + Eth (Melee weapons) Melody – Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile weapons)

– Shael + Ko + Nef (Missile weapons) Memory – Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves)

– Lum + Io + Sol + Eth (Staves) Myth – Hel + Amn + Nef (Body armour)

– Hel + Amn + Nef (Body armour) Nadir – Nef + Tir (Helms)

– Nef + Tir (Helms) Oath – Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, axes, and maces)

– Shael + Pul + Mal + Lum (Swords, axes, and maces) Obedience – Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms)

– Hel + Ko + Thul + Eth + Fal (Polearms) Passion – Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons)

– Dol + Ort + Eld + Lem (Weapons) Peace – Shael + Thul + Amn (Body armour)

– Shael + Thul + Amn (Body armour) Phoenix – Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons and shields – they have different effects)

– Vex + Vex + Lo + Jah (Weapons and shields – they have different effects) Pride – Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms)

– Cham + Sur + Io + Lo (Polearms) Principle – Ral + Gul + Eld (Body armour)

– Ral + Gul + Eld (Body armour) Prudence – Mal + Tir (Body armour)

– Mal + Tir (Body armour) Radiance – Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms)

– Nef + Sol + Ith (Helms) Rain – Ort + Mal + Ith (Body armour)

– Ort + Mal + Ith (Body armour) Rhyme – Shael + Eth (Shields)

– Shael + Eth (Shields) Rift – Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and scepters)

– Hel + Ko + Lem + Gul (Polearms and scepters) Sanctuary – Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields)

– Ko + Ko + Mal (Shields) Silence – Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons)

– Dol + Eld + Hel + Ist + Tir + Vex (Weapons) Smoke – Nef + Lum (Body armour)

– Nef + Lum (Body armour) Spirit – Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields – they have different effects)

– Tal + Thul + Ort + Amn (Swords and shields – they have different effects) Splendor – Eth + Lum (Shields)

– Eth + Lum (Shields) Stealth – Tal + Eth (Body armour)

– Tal + Eth (Body armour) Steel – Tir + El (Swords, axes, and maces)

– Tir + El (Swords, axes, and maces) Stone – Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body armour)

– Shael + Um + Pul + Lum (Body armour) Strength – Amn + Tir (Melee weapons)

– Amn + Tir (Melee weapons) Treachery – Shael + Thul + Lem (Body armour)

– Shael + Thul + Lem (Body armour) Venom – Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons)

– Tal + Dol + Mal (Weapons) Voice of Reason – Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and maces)

– Lem + Ko + El + Eld (Swords and maces) Wealth – Lem + Ko + Tir (Body armour)

– Lem + Ko + Tir (Body armour) White – Dol + Io (Wand)

– Dol + Io (Wand) Wind – Sur + El (Melee weapons)

– Sur + El (Melee weapons) Wrath – Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile weapons)

– Pul + Lum + Ber + Mal (Missile weapons) Zephyr – Ort + Eth (Missile Weapons)

Runeword abilities list

We have the complete list below for those who want to know what every Diablo 2 Resurrected runeword does. This list will cover every ability for the runeword. Do refer to the list above if you wish to learn how to make any of the runeword.

Ancient’s Pledge

+50% enhanced defence

Cold resist +43%

Fire resist +48%

Lightning resist +48%

Poison resist +48%

10% damage taken goes to mana

Beast

Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped

+40% increased attack speed

+240% – 270% enhanced damage (varies)

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 Werebear

+3 Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25 – 40 strength (varies)

+10 energy

+2 mana after each kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (five charges)

Black

+120% enhanced damage

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 attack rating

Adds 3-14 cold damage (every three seconds)

+10 vitality

15% increased attack speed

Knockback

Magic damage reduced by two

Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)

Bone

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when striking

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking

+2 to Necromancer skill levels

+100 – 150 mana (varies)

All resistances +30

Damage reduced by seven

Bramble

Level 15 – 21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)

+50% faster hit recovery

+25% – 50% poison skill damage (varies)

+300 defence

Increase maximum mana 50%

Regenerate mana 15%

+5% maximum cold resist

Fire resist +30%

Poison resist +100%

+13 life after each kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)

Brand

35% chance to cast level 14 Amplify Damage when striking

100% chance to cast level 18 Bone Spear on striking

+260% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

20% attack rating bonus

+280% – 330% damage to demons (varies)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

Knockback

Fires explosive arrows or bolts

Breath of the Dying

50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy

Indestructible

+60% increased attack speed

+350% – 400% enhanced damage (varies)

+200% damage to undead

-25% target defence

+50 attack rating

+50 attack rating against undead

7% mana stolen per hit

12% – 15% life stolen per hit (varies)

Prevent monster healing

+30 to all attributes

+1 light radius

Requirements -20%

Call to Arms

+1 to all skills

+40% increased attack speed

+250-290% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

7% life stolen per hit

+2 – 6 Battle Command (varies)

+1 – 6 Battle Orders (varies)

+1 – 4 Battle Cry (varies)

Prevent monster heal

Replenish life +12

30% better chance of getting magic items

Chains of Honor

+2 to all skills

+200% damage to demons

+100% damage to undead

8% life stolen per hit

+70% enhanced defence

+20 strength

Replenish life +7

All resistances +65

Damage reduced by 8%

25% better chance of getting magic items

Chaos

9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking

11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking

+35% increased attack speed

+290% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 216 – 471 magic damage

25% chance of open wounds

+1 Whirlwind

+10 strength

+15 life after each demon kill

Crescent Moon

10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking

7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking

+20% increased attack speed

+180 – 220% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

-35% enemy lightning resistance

25% chance of open wounds

+9 – 11 magic absorb (varies)

+2 mana after each kill

Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)

Death

100% chance to cast level 44 Chain Lightning when you die

25% chance to cast level 18 Glacial Spike when attacking

Indestructible

+300% – 385% enhanced damage (varies)

20% attack rating bonus

+50 attack rating

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

7% mana stolen per hit

50% chance of crushing blow

0.5-49.5% deadly strike (based on character level)

+1 light radius

Level 22 Blood Golem (15 charges)

Requirements -20%

Delirium

1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when striking

6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when striking

14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when striking

11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking

+2 to all skills

+261 defence

+10 vitality

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Level 17 Attract (60 charges)

Destruction

23% chance to cast level 12 Volcano on striking

5% chance to cast level 23 Molten Boulder on striking

100% chance to cast level 45 Meteor when you die

15% chance to cast level 22 Nova when attacking

+350% enhanced damage

Ignore the target’s defence

Adds 100 – 180 magic damage

7% mana stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+10 dexterity

Doom

5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking

Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+2 to all skills

+45% increased attack speed

+330% – 370% enhanced damage (varies)

-40% – 60% enemy cold resistance (varies)

20% deadly strike

25% chance of open wounds

Prevent monster heal

Freezes target +3

Requirements -20%

Dragon

20% chance to cast level 18 Venom when struck

12% chance to cast level 15 Hydra on striking

Level 14 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+360 defence

+230 missile defence

+3 – 5 to all attributes (varies)

0.375 – 37.125 to strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum mana by 5% (when equipped to body armour)

+50 mana (when equipped to shields)

+5% maximum lightning resist

Damage reduced by seven

Dream

10% chance to cast level 15 Confuse when struck

Level 15 Holy Shock aura when equipped

+20% – 30% faster hit recovery (varies)

+30% enhanced defence

+150 – 220 defence (varies)

+10 vitality

Increase maximum life 5% (when equipped to helms)

+50 life (when equipped to shields)

0.625 – 61.875 to mana (based on character level)

All resistance +5-20 (varies)

12% – 25% better chance of getting magic items (varies)

Duress

40% faster hit recovery

+10% – 20% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 37-133 cold damage (every two seconds)

15% chance of crushing blow

33% chance of open wounds

+150% – 200% enhanced defence (varies)

-20% slower stamina drain

Cold resist +45%

Lightning resist +15%

Fire resist +15%

Poison resist +15%

Edge

Level 15 Thorns aura when equipped

+35% increased attack speed

+320% – 380% damage to demons (varies)

+280% damage to undead

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+5 – 10 to all attributes (varies)

+2 mana after each kill

Reduces all vendor prices by 15%

Enigma

+2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 Teleport

+750 – 775 defence (varies)

+0 – 75 strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum life by 5%

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana instead

+1% – 99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)

Enlightenment

5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when striking

5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking

+2 to Sorceress skill levels

+1 Warmth

+30% enhanced defence

Fire resist +30%

Damage reduced by seven

Eternity

Indestructible

+260% – 310% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 minimum damage

7% life stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

Hit blinds target

Slow target by 33%

Regenerate mana 16%

Replenish life +16

Cannot be frozen

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 8 Revive (88 charges)

Exile

15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking

Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)

+2 to Paladin Offensive auras

+30% faster block rate

Freezes target

+220% – 260% enhanced defence (varies)

Replenish life +7

+5% maximum cold resist

+5% maximum fire resist

25% better chance of getting magic items

Repairs one durability every four seconds

Faith

Level 12-15 Fanaticism aura when equipped (varies)

+1-2 all skills (varies)

+330% enhanced damage

Ignore the target’s defence

300% attack rating bonus

+75% damage to undead

+50 attack rating against undead

+120 fire damage

All resistance +15

10% chance to reanimate as Returned

75% extra gold from monsters

Famine

+30% increased attack speed

+320% – 370% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

Adds 180 – 200 magic damage

Adds 50 – 200 fire damage

Adds 51 – 250 lightning damage

Adds 50 – 200 cold damage

12% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+10 strength

Fortitude (weapons)

20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when striking

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+50 attack rating

20% deadly strike

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+200% enhanced defence

+X life (based on character level)

All resistances +25-30 (varies)

12% damage taken goes to mana instead

+1 light radius

Fortitude (body armour)

20% chance to cast level 15 Chilling Armor when struck

+25% faster cast rate

+300% enhanced damage

+200% enhanced defence

+15 defence

+X life (based on character level)

Replenish life +7

+5% to maximum lightning resist

All resistances +25 – 30 (varies)

Damage reduced by seven

12% damage taken goes to mana instead

+1 light radius

Fury

+209% enhanced damage

40% increased attack speed

Prevent monster heal

66% chance of open wounds

33% deadly strike

Ignore the target’s defence

-25% target defence

20% attack rating bonus

6% life stolen per hit

+5 Frenzy (Barbarian only)

Grief

35% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+30% – 40% attack speed

+340 – 400 damage

Ignore the target’s defence

-25% target defence

+1.875 – 185.625% damage to demons (based on character level)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

-20-25% enemy poison resistance (varies)

20% deadly strike

Prevent monster heal

+2 mana after each kill

+10 – 15 life gained after each kill (varies)

Gloom

15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when striking

+10% faster hit recovery

+200% – 260% enhanced defence (varies)

+10 strength

All resistance +45

Half freeze duration

5% damage taken goes to mana

-3 light radius

Hand of Justice

100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up

100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die

Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+33% increased attack speed

+280% – 330% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

7% life stolen per hit

-20% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

Harmony

Level 10 Vigor aura when equipped

+200% – 275% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximize damage

Adds 55 – 160 lightning damage

Adds 55 – 160 fire damage

Adds 55 – 160 cold damage

+2 – 6 Valkyrie (varies)

+10 dexterity

Regenerate mana 20%

+2 mana after each kill

+2 light radius

Level 20 Revive (25 charges)

Heart of the Oak

+3 to all skills

+40% faster cast rate

+75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

7% mana stolen per hit

+10 dexterity

Replenish life +20

+15% maximum mana

All resistances +30 – 40 (varies)

Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)

Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)

Holy Thunder

+60% enhanced damage

-25% target defence

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

Adds 21 – 110 lightning damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+10 maximum damage

Lighting resistance +60%

+5 maximum lightning resistance

+3 Holy Shock (Paladin only)

Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)

Honor

+160% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximum damage

25% deadly strike

+250 attack rating

+1 to all skills

7% life stolen per hit

Replenish life +10

+10 strength

+1 light radius

+2 mana after each kill

Ice

100% chance to cast level 40 Blizzard when you level up

25% chance to cast level 22 Frost Nova on striking

Level 18 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+20% increased attack speed

+140% – 210% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

+25% – 30% cold skill damage (varies)

-20% enemy cold skill resistance

7% life stolen per hit

20% deadly strike

3.125% – 309.375% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)

Infinity

50% chance to cast level 20 Chain Lightning when you kill an enemy

Level 12 Conviction aura when equipped

+35% faster run/walk

+255% – 325% enhanced damage (varies)

-45% – 55% to enemy lightning resistance (varies)

40% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

0.5 – 49.5 to vitality (based on character level)

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 charges)

Insight

Level 12-17 Meditation aura when equipped (varies)

+35% faster cast rate

+200% – 260% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 minimum damage

+180% – 250% bonus to attack rating (varies)

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+1 – 6 Critical Strike (varies)

+5 to all attributes

+2 mana after each kill

23% better chance of getting magic items

Last Wish

6% chance to cast level 11 Fade when struck

10% chance to cast level 18 Life Tap on striking

20% chance to cast level 20 Charged Bolt when attacking

Level 17 Might aura when equipped

+330% – 375% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

60% – 70% chance of crushing blow (varies)

Prevent monster heal

Hit blinds target

+0.5-49.5% chance of getting magic items (based on character level)

Lawbringer

20% chance to cast level 15 Decrepify on striking

Level 16 – 18 Sanctuary aura when equipped (varies)

-50% target defense

Adds 150 – 210 fire damage

Adds 130 – 180 cold damage

7% life stolen per hit

Slain monsters rest in peace

+200 – 250 missile defence (varies)

+10 dexterity

75% extra gold from monsters

King’s Grace

+100% enhanced damage

+100% damage to demons

+50% damage to undead

Adds 5 – 30 fire damage

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every three seconds)

+150 attack rating

+100 attack rating against demons

+100 attack rating against undead

7% life stolen per hit

Kingslayer

+30% increased attack speed

+230-270% enhanced damage (varies)

-25% target defence

20% attack rating bonus

33% chance of crushing blow

50% chance of open wounds

+1 Vengeance

Prevent monster heal

+10 strength

40% extra gold from monsters

Leaf

Adds 5-30 fire damage

+3 to fire skills

+3 Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)

+3 Inferno (Sorceress only)

+3 Warmth (Sorceress only)

+2 mana after each kill

+2 – 198 defence (based on character level)

Cold resist +33%

Lionheart

+20% enhanced damage

Requirements -15%

+25 strength

+10 energy

+20 vitality

+15 dexterity

+50 life

All resistances +30

Lore

+1 to all skills

+10 energy

+2 mana after each kill

Lightning resist +30%

Damage reduced by seven

+2 light radius

Malice

+33% enhanced damage

+9 maximum damage

100% chance of open wounds

-25% target defence

-100 monster defence per hit

Prevent monster heal

+50 attack rating

Drain life -5

Melody

+50% enhanced damage

+300% damage to undead

+3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)

+3 Critical Strike (Amazon only)

+3 Dodge (Amazon only)

+3 Slow Missiles (Amazon only)

20% increased attack speed

+10 dexterity

Knockback

Memory

+3 to Sorceress skill levels

33% faster cast rate

+20% maximum mana

+3 Energy Shield (Sorceress only)

+2 Static Field (Sorceress only)

+10 energy

+10 vitality

+9 minimum damage

-25% target defence

Magic damage reduced by seven

+50% enhanced defence

Myth

3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when striking

10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking

+2 Barbarian skill levels

+30 missile defence

Replenish life +10

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Requirements -15%

Nadir

+50% enhanced defence

+10 defence

+30 missile defence

Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (nine charges)

+2 mana after each kill

+5 strength

-33% gold from monsters

-3 light radius

Oath

30% chance to cast level 20 bone spirit on striking

Indestructible

+50% increased attack speed

+210% – 340% enhanced damage (varies)

+75% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

Prevent monster heal

+10 to energy

+10 – 15 magic absorb (varies)

Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 charges)

Level 17 Iron Golem (14 charges)

Obedience

30% chance to cast level 21 Enchant when you kill an enemy

40% faster hit recovery

+370% enhanced damage

-25% target defence

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (every three seconds)

-25% enemy fire resistance

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 – 300 defence (varies)

+10 strength

+10 dexterity

All resistances +20 – 30 (varies)

Requirements -20%

Passion

+25% increased attack speed

+160% – 210% enhanced damage (varies)

50% – 80% attack rating bonus (varies)

+75% damage to demons

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

+1 Berserk

+1 Zeal

Hit blinds target +10

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)

Peace

4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when striking

2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking

+2 to Amazon skill levels

+20% faster hit recovery

+2 Critical Strike

Cold resist +30%

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Phoenix (Weapons)

100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)

+350 – 400% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore the target’s defence

14% mana stolen per hit

-28% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

+350 – 400 missile defence (varies)

+15 – 21 fire absorb (varies)

Phoenix (Shields)

100% chance to cast level 40 Blaze when you level up

40% chance to cast level 22 Firestorm on striking

Level 10 – 15 Redemption aura when equipped (varies)

+350 – 400 missile defence (varies)

+350 – 400% enhanced damage (varies)

-28% to enemy fire resistance

+50 life

+5% maximum lightning resist

+10% maximum fire resist

+15 – 21 fire absorb (varies)

Pride

25% chance to cast level 17 Fire Ball when struck

Level 16 – 20 Concentrate aura when equipped (varies)

260% – 300% attack rating bonus (varies)

+1% – 99% damage to demons (based on character level)

Adds 50 – 280 lightning damage

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

+10 vitality

Replenish life +8

1.875% – 185.625% extra gold from monsters (based on character level)

Principle

100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking

+2 to Paladin skill levels

+50% damage to undead

+100-150 life (varies)

15% slower stamina drain

+5% maximum poison resist

Fire resist +30%

Prudence

+25% faster hit recovery

+140% – 170% enhanced defence (varies)

All resistance +25 – 35 (varies)

Damage reduced by 3

Magic damage reduced by 17

+2 mana after each kill

+1 light radius

Repairs one durability in 14 seconds

Radiance

+75% enhanced defence

+30 defence vs. missile

+10 energy

+10 vitality

15% damage goes to mana

Magic damage reduced by three

+33 mana

Damage reduced by seven

+5 light radius

Rain

5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when striking

5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking

+2 to Druid skill levels

+100 – 150 mana (varies)

Lightning resist +30%

Magic damage reduced by seven

15% damage taken goes to mana instead

Rhyme

20% increased chance of blocking

40% faster block rate

All resistances +25

Regenerate mana 15%

Cannot be frozen

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Rift

20% chance to cast Level 16 Tornado on striking

16% chance to cast level 21 Frozen Orb when attacking

20% attack rating bonus

Adds 160 – 250 magic damage

Adds 60-180 fire damage

+5-10 to all stats (varies)

+10 dexterity

38% damage taken goes to mana

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 charges)

Requirements -20%

Sanctuary

+20% faster hit recovery

+20% faster block rate

20% increased chance of blocking

+130 – 160% enhanced defence (varies)

+250 defence vs. missile

+20 dexterity

All resistance +50-70 (varies)

Magic damage reduced by seven

Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)

Silence

200% enhanced damage

+75% damage to undead

Requirements -20%

20% increased attack speed

+50 attack rating against undead

+2 to all skills

All resistances +75

20% faster hit recovery

11% mana stolen per hit

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+33% chance to blind target on hit

+2 mana after each kill

30% better chance of getting magic items

Spirit (Swords)

+2 to all skills

+25% – 35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

Adds 3 – 14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

7% life stolen per hit

+250 missile defence

+22 vitality

+89 – 112 mana (varies)

+3 – 8 magic absorb (varies)

Spirit (Shields)

+2 to all skills

+25% – 35% faster cast rate

+55% faster hit recovery

+250 missile defence

+22 to vitality

+89 – 112 mana (varies)

Cold resist +35%

Lightning resist +35%

Poison resist +35%

+3 – 8 magic absorb (varies)

Attackers take 14 damage when they hit you

Smoke

+75% enhanced defence

+280 missile defence

All resistances +50

20% faster hit recovery

Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)

+10 energy

-1 light radius

Splendor

+1 to all skills

+10% faster cast rate

+20% faster block rate

+60-100% enhanced defence (varies)

+10 energy

Regenerate mana 15%

50% extra gold from monsters

20% better chance of getting magic items

+3 light radius

Stealth

Magic damage reduced by three

+6 dexterity

+15 maximum stamina

Poison resist +30%

Regenerate mana 15%

25% faster run/walk

25% faster cast rate

25% faster hit recovery

Steel

20% enhanced damage

+3 minimum damage

+3 maximum damage

+50 attack rating

50% chance of open wounds

25% increased attack speed

+2 mana after each kill

+1 light radius

Stone

+60% faster hit recovery

+250% – 290% enhanced defence (varies)

+300 missile defence

+16 strength

+16 vitality

+10 energy

All resistances +15

Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)

Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)

Strength

35% enhanced damage

25% chance of crushing blow

7% life stolen per hit

+2 mana after each kill

+20 strength

+10 vitality

Treachery

5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when striking

25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+2 to Assassin skill levels

+45% increased attack speed

+20% faster hit recovery

Cold resist 30%

50% extra gold from monsters

Venom

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

Prevent monster heal

Ignore the target’s defence

7% mana stolen per hit

Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)

Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)

+273 poison damage over six seconds

Voice of Reason

15% chance to cast level 13 Frozen Orb on striking

18% chance to cast level 20 Ice Blast on striking

+50 attack rating

+220% – 350% damage to demons

+355% – 375% damage to undead (varies)

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 100 – 220 cold damage

-24% to enemy cold resistance

+10 dexterity

Cannot be frozen

75% extra gold from monsters

+1 light radius

Wealth

300% extra gold from monsters

100% better chance of getting magic items

+2 mana after each kill

+10 dexterity

White

25% chance to cause monsters to flee when striking

+10 vitality

+3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)

+2 Bone Spear (Necromancer only)

+3 Bone Armor (Necromancer only)

+4 Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)

Magic damage reduced by 4

20% faster cast rate

+13 mana

Wind

10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking

+20% faster run/walk

+40% increased attack speed

+15% faster hit recovery

+120-160% enhanced damage (varies)

-50% target defence

+50 attack rating

Hit blinds target

+1 light radius

Level 13 Twister (127 charges)

Wrath

30% chance to cast level 1 Decrepify on striking

5% chance to cast level 10 Life Tap on striking

+375% damage to demons

+100 attack rating against demons

+250% – 300% damage to undead (varies)

Adds 85 – 120 magic damage

Adds 41 – 240 lightning damage

20% chance of crushing blow

Prevent monster heal

+10 energy

Cannot be frozen

Zephyr

+33% enhanced damage

+66 attack rating

Adds 1 – 50 lightning damage

-25% target defence

+25 defence

25% faster run/walk

25% increased attack speed

7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when striking

