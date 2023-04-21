Diablo 2 Resurrected season 4 is coming sooner than expected

The Diablo 2 Resurrected season 4 start date is revealed by Blizzard alongside news of a new Diablo 4 server slam event – and it’s much sooner than expected. The next ladder season for one of the most famous classic RPG games on PC is set to begin in just a couple of weeks, meaning players enjoying Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 have less time than they expected to finish their builds and reach max level before it ends.

During the most recent Diablo 4 developer livestream, the team took a moment right before closing to make a small handful of announcements for the other games in the series. Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher reveals that Diablo 2’s remastered throwback will be kicking off its new ladder season a little ahead of the upcoming Diablo 4 open beta test.

Diablo 2 Resurrected season 4 begins May 4. As normal, there’ll be a ladder race beginning at launch, where players can compete to be the first to reach level 99. However, this does mean that Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 will end just before that – meaning that you have less than two weeks before the ongoing ladder comes to a close.

It also means that Diablo 2 Resurrected season 3 will have only run for a little over two months by the time it ends, making it by far the shortest season yet. For comparison, Diablo 2 Resurrected season 1 ran for a little over five months, while season 2 lasted just over four. This is likely to avoid any major clashes with the Diablo 4 launch, but it’s certain to leave some players who might not have finished their builds feeling a little caught out.

“Is this real? I feel like season three just started,” remarks one user on the Diablo 2 subeddit. Another says, “I haven’t bothered with [the] ladder, because I just don’t have the amount of free time it takes to get anything done in [such a] short time.” A third person adds, “I am a father of three and work crazy hours, and I worked super hard to trade up for an Enigma just a week ago and now I feel like it was all for nothing.”

The good news is that, if you don’t want to lose your progress from this season, you can just take the character over to standard and continue to play them. Sure, you lose out on the excitement of the fresh ladder reset, but if you’re not playing quite as often then you may find the more relaxed consistency of standard a better environment anyway.

If you’re still playing the current season, take a look through all the new Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords to perfect your builds before it ends. You might also want to browse the best games like Diablo to melt away the hours until the Diablo 4 release date arrives for real.