Diablo 2: Resurrected’s shared stash is getting three times bigger

If you’re the type of Diablo player – and who isn’t, really – who likes hoarding all your best weapons and armour to look at later, you’re in luck. When the Diablo 2: Resurrected release date rolls around this fall, you’ll have three times the stash space as was originally planned. Blizzard says that’s thanks to feedback collected from players during the RPG game’s technical alpha test in April.

Blizzard has posted a lengthy look at some of the lessons it drew from the technical alpha’s feedback, and the Diablo 2: Resurrected team has made a host of changes to the game based on the responses it collected. One of those changes is the addition of two more tabs for the shared stash, which had already been expanded to 100 slots to match a popular Diablo 2 mod. Now, Blizzard says there will be three tabs in the shared stash.

“When it comes to a player’s personal storage chest, we understand it’s serious business,” Blizzard explains. “This change will enable players to better organize their loot across three tabs (100 slots each) of storage space and store many more items.”

That’s just one of the many tweaks and improvements made based on technical alpha feedback. You can toggle item names on and off with the touch of a button, and you can turn off the little tooltip that tells you how to compare items if you like.

Several visual effects have gotten reworked based on how fans reacted to them during the alpha as well. The sorceress’ blizzard spell, for example, had originally appeared in Diablo 2: Resurrected as magical snow falling straight down. Fans wanted something that showed more force, and Blizzard has redone the effect to show larger particles that move faster and at an angle, suggesting more velocity and impact.

New updates are coming to Diablo II: Resurrected: 💀 VFX Updates

🔵 UI Improvements

⚔️ Accessibility Changes 🔥 And More: https://t.co/fMZwaAPW97 pic.twitter.com/jiV2cXQNcW — Diablo (@Diablo) July 13, 2021

Blizzard says it’s changed the way levels load so that characters will no longer spawn into a hostile area before the level has completely finished loading, which prevents you from taking damage during a loading screen (and thank goodness for that).

Some additional “grunts and yelps” that were added have been removed – apparently these did not sit well with alpha players.

Blizzard says plans for a pre-order beta are on track for August, and that will be followed by an open beta at a later date. In the meantime, the developers say they “implore” fans to share more of their feedback from their experience with the game so far.