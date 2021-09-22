Diablo 2: Resurrected system requirements are unsurprisingly tame

Diablo 2: Resurrected aims to balance being faithful to the 21-year-old original with just enough of an overhaul to bring it in line with modern RPG games. But even with brand new 3D character models, support for 4K resolution gaming monitors, and other graphical improvements, you still won’t need a beefy rig to run the game well.

In fact, most gaming CPUs and graphics cards released over the past decade should play Diablo 2: Resurrected just fine at 720p resolution. As usual, you’re still better off with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia’s finest if you want to crank things up to full HD and boost fps, though.

This isn’t particularly surprising, since Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster rather than a full-blown remake. The underlying game engine is identical, which means you’ll even be able to manually transfer local offline save files from the original if you still have them. (Online save files sadly aren’t compatible because of improvements made to Battle.net over the years.)

Since the 3D models are layered over 2D sprites, there’s an option to toggle between the upgraded and legacy visuals, but there’s no indication whether this lowers the barrier to entry even further. That said, it’s unlikely you’ll need to with how kind the Diablo 2: Resurrected system requirements are. It’s nice to know that you might be able to whip out your aging gaming laptop to play the game.

Minimum 720p Recommended 1080p OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel i3-3250

AMD FX-4350 Intel i5-9600K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD RX 5500 XT VRAM 2GB 6GB Storage 30GB 30GB

One thing that won’t be present when Diablo 2: Resurrected launches is true ultrawide support, as it currently breaks the game with an array of issues and imbalances. Instead, the game will reach a maximum aspect ratio of 19:9 with a vignette on the sides until Blizzard can find a solution.

