The best Diablo 3 season 23 builds

Want to know what the best builds are for each class in Diablo 3 season 23? With the new companions update, a lot has changed when it comes to speccing your followers with decent skills, but it’s important not to forget about your own character’s build.

Each one of the playable characters in Diablo 3 has tons of ways that you can mix up their skills, passives, and equipment to turn them into a damage dealing machine. That said, the classes are very good at specific tasks: Wizards love flinging spells to obliterate their foes, Crusaders prefer smashing demon faces with divine justice, and Necromancers, well, they love their ‘pets’ don’t they?

Our Diablo 3 season 23 build guide gathers our favourite builds across a select few Diablo 3 classes. Each one has a list of the skills you need to spec into, the build items you’ll need to forage from very specific locations, and the global stat priorities you’ll need to take to optimise your build. The builds are listed in order of how viable they are. Not every class has builds that are massively efficient in season 23, so currently we aren’t listing any builds here for Barbarians, Monks, or Demon Hunters. We may add them at a later date if more are discovered.

Diablo 3 Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader build

This build comes from Northwar and is a fantastic Crusader build that excels in solo play. It aims to buff damage by up to a whopping 20,000%, particularly with the Heaven’s Fury skill. It’s one of the two strongest solo Crusader builds in the game, despite a few nerfs along the road. Fist of the Heavens also sees some small upgrades with the items equipped.

That said, it does limit your skill choices, has some rather clunky support items, and if your enemies resist being crowd controlled, then you could have some issues getting the ball rolling. As long as you’re using Fist of the Heavens once every five seconds, you’ll retain the bonus.

Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader skills

Heaven’s Fury: Fires of Heaven – your main source of damage

Fist of the Heavens: Fissure – necessary to activate your Aegis of Valor bonuses

– your main source of damage Fist of the Heavens: Fissure – necessary to activate your Aegis of Valor bonuses Judgement – for activating Bracer of Fury bonus damage

– for activating Bracer of Fury bonus damage Laws of Valor: Unstoppable Force – provides 50% resource cost reduction, allowing you to spam Heaven’s Fury against even single targets. Benefits from 50% damage taken from enemies thanks to Captain Crimson’s Trimmings

– provides 50% resource cost reduction, allowing you to spam Heaven’s Fury against even single targets. Benefits from 50% damage taken from enemies thanks to Captain Crimson’s Trimmings Akarat’s Champion: Prophet – pretty much required for any Crusader build as it provides 35% DPS, over double toughness, crowd control immunity, wrath regeneration, and a full heal when you fall in battle

The last skill slot is free; it’s likely to be either Iron Skin: Flash for the buff to movement and damage taken from enemy attacks, or you could opt for Steed Charge if you’re prioritising speed

Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader passives

Heavenly Strength – reduces cooldown rate (use with two-handed variants)

– reduces cooldown rate (use with two-handed variants) Fervor – reduces cooldown rate (use with one-handed variants)

– reduces cooldown rate (use with one-handed variants) Holy Cause – main source of recovery and a damage boost

– main source of recovery and a damage boost Long Arm of the Law – Gives Laws of Valor – Unstoppable Force 100% uptime

– Gives Laws of Valor – Unstoppable Force 100% uptime Finery – provides 15% additional DPS and 12% toughness

Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader build items

Aegis of Valor set : provides 50% damage reduction, nearly infinite Wrath, and a huge +1,600% damage increase to Heaven’s Fury

Captain Crimson’s Trimmings: gives 60% DPS increase and over 100% toughness

: provides 50% damage reduction, nearly infinite Wrath, and a huge +1,600% damage increase to Heaven’s Fury Captain Crimson’s Trimmings: gives 60% DPS increase and over 100% toughness Ring of the Royal Grandeur : required to get the full benefit from the armour sets

: required to get the full benefit from the armour sets Fate of the Fell : increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 500% and adds two extra beams. Enables Fires of Heaven to have all three beams hit the same target

: increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 500% and adds two extra beams. Enables Fires of Heaven to have all three beams hit the same target Shield of Fury : increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 300%

: increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 300% Bracer of Fury : increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 400%, but only against enemies affected by some crowd control effects

: increases Heaven’s Fury damage by 400%, but only against enemies affected by some crowd control effects Convention of Elements: increases overall damage output by over 150% if crowd control is overlapped with Holy as part of the cycle

How to assemble the Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader build

How to get the Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury Crusader build:

Companion : Enchantress

: Enchantress Complete the Challenge Rift for materials to use with Kanai’s Cube to get Legendary Powers. The cube can be completed once a week to get additional resources

Gamble using Blood Shards at Kadala to get the full Aegis of Valor armour set. If you get any duplicate pieces, do not salvage them. Instead you can convert them with Recipe 4 in Kanai’s Cube. Extra materials can be used with Recipe 3 to make the remaining pieces, but this is very expensive

Instead you can convert them with Recipe 4 in Kanai’s Cube. Extra materials can be used with Recipe 3 to make the remaining pieces, but this is very expensive Gamble from Kadala for the following: Bracer of Fury Shield of the Steed Shield of Fury Nemesis Bracers Goldwrap

Craft using Kanai’s Cube with Recipe 3 for: Flail of the Charge Fate of the Fell Obsidian Ring of the Zodiac

Complete bounties for: Ring of Royal Grandeur (Act 1) Gloves of Worship (Act 2) Avarice Band (Act 3) Act 4 drops any bounty item from any act

Turn in the bounties for recipes for: Captain Crimson’s Trimmings Cain’s Destiny Sage’s Journey

Farm Nephalem or Speed Greater Rifts to get the rest of the items for the build

Aegis of Valor Heaven’s Fury build global stat priorities

55% cooldown reduction (for Akarat’s Champion)

Defensive slots should have Vitality and All Resistance

DPS stats wherever possible – Holy damage increase, Critical Hit damage, Critical Hit chance, and Heaven’s Fury Damage

Ignore Area damage

Diablo 3 Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer build

This is by far Diablo 3’s strongest Necromancer build thanks to a number of changes and additional items that have been added since it was first discovered. Discovered by Northwar, this build is easy to gear up, has great area-of-effect damage, and no long cooldowns.

You will need to actively play the game to use this build effectively, and it takes a while to master due to the need to position yourself and your minions well. It doesn’t do massive damage to a single target, but shines against hordes of foes.

Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer skill

Bone Spear – your main source of damage; it gains massive buffs from most of your gear

– your main source of damage; it gains massive buffs from most of your gear Simulacrum – it can use any rune as you’ll get all of them via the Masquerade of the Burning Carnival bonus (2)

– it can use any rune as you’ll get all of them via the Masquerade of the Burning Carnival bonus (2) Grim Scythe: Frost Scythe – generates essence and attack speed. Allows you to create more Bone Spears in the Poison – Convention of the Elements cycle

– generates essence and attack speed. Allows you to create more Bone Spears in the Poison – Convention of the Elements cycle Bone Armor: Dislocation – provides 30% damage reduction and activates a couple of items in the Poison – Convention of the Elements cycle

– provides 30% damage reduction and activates a couple of items in the Poison – Convention of the Elements cycle Blood Rush: Metabolism – for mobility and defensive buffs

– for mobility and defensive buffs The last skill slot is always going to be a curse of some kind. Simulacrum – Cursed Form gives you all the base effects, but you can choose which one to give the special effect to. In group settings, you’ll want to go with Frailty – Early Grave unless you’re running Captain Crimson’s Trimmings. That said, Decrepify is the best, with the following runes attached: Wither – for Aughlid’s Authority Enfeeblement – for Brigg’s Wrath Borrowed Time – for Captain Crimson’s Trimmings

gives you all the base effects, but you can choose which one to give the special effect to. In group settings, you’ll want to go with unless you’re running Captain Crimson’s Trimmings. That said, is the best, with the following runes attached:

Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer passives

Bone Prison – extra stuns to trigger Krysbin’s Sentence

Serration – use alongside Zei’s Stone of Vengeance to give more ranged damage

– extra stuns to trigger Krysbin’s Sentence Serration – use alongside Zei’s Stone of Vengeance to give more ranged damage Stand Alone – doubles armour

– doubles armour Spreading Malediction – DPS passive for use in groups

Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer build items

Masquerade of the Burning Carnival set : provides 83% damage reduction and 70,000% increase to Bone Spear damage while your Simulacrum is active

: provides 83% damage reduction and 70,000% increase to Bone Spear damage while your Simulacrum is active Haunted Visions : makes your Simulacrum last forever

: makes your Simulacrum last forever Maltorius’ Petrified Spike : doubles Bone Spear cost, but increases damage by 700%.

: doubles Bone Spear cost, but increases damage by 700%. Scythe of the Cycle : +400% damage for Bone Spear

: +400% damage for Bone Spear Krysbin’s Sentence : +300% damage to enemies affected by hard crowd control and 100% bonus against slowed enemies

: +300% damage to enemies affected by hard crowd control and 100% bonus against slowed enemies Gelmindor’s Marrow Guards: +400% increased damage for Bone Spears fired by your simulacrums

How to assemble the Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer build

How to get the Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer build:

Companion : Scoundrel

: Scoundrel Complete the Challenge Rift for materials to use with Kanai’s Cube to get Legendary Powers. The cube can be completed once a week to get additional resources

Gamble using Blood Shards at Kadala to get the full Masquerade of the Burning Carnival armour set. If you get any duplicate pieces, do not salvage them. Instead you can convert them with Recipe 4 in Kanai’s Cube. Extra materials can be used with Recipe 3 to make the remaining pieces, but this is very expensive

Gamble from Kadala further to get: Gelmindor’s Marrow Guards Goldwrap Daynetee’s Binding a legendary Phylactery (Lost Time is best) Steuart’s Greaves Nemesis Bracers Convention of Elements Krysbin’s Sentence

Craft using Kanai’s Cube with Recipe 3 for: the two-handed scythes to nab Maltorius’ Petrified Spike one-handed scythes for Scythe of the Cycle Convention of Elements and Krysbin’s Sentence for rings Haunted Visions and Squirt’s Necklace for amulets

Complete bounties to grab: Ring of Royal Grandeur (Act 1) Gloves of Worship (Act 2) Avarice Band (Act 3 Act 4 drops any bounty item from any act

Turn in the bounties for recipes for: Captain Crimson’s Trimmings Aughild’s Authority Sage’s Journey Cain’s Destiny

Farm Nephalem or Greater Rifts to find the Haunted Visions. You could craft it by using Upgrade Rare in the Cube, but the best way to get one is to party up with other Necromancers and ask them to drop any duplicate Haunted Visions they find.

Masquerade Bone Spear Necromancer build global stat priorities

Poison damage

Critical Hit Chance/Critical Hit Damage

Area Damage

Attack Speed

Bone Spear Damage

Diablo 3 Firebird Mirror Image Wizard build

For the longest time, the Firebird’s Finery was overlooked as a weak and clunky set, but the latest patch has brought it a new lease of life. Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, this build has been reborn into the best Wizard build currently available.

Created by Chewingnom, this is a high DPS build that excels at melee range, and has some easy-to-get parts. It is a little vulnerable to crowd control and it has limitations to how much DPS it can deal since area-of-effect damage doesn’t trigger the Ignite buffs, but if you’re looking for a fast-paced game, this is your best bet.

Firebird Mirror Image Wizard skills

Disintegrate – this is the main skill of the Firebird Mirror Image build. Hits monsters to apply Ignite and Combustion stacks to reduce your Teleport cooldown and buff Ignite triggers

– this is the main skill of the Firebird Mirror Image build. Hits monsters to apply Ignite and Combustion stacks to reduce your Teleport cooldown and buff Ignite triggers Spectral Blade: Flame Blades – here for your Mirror Images, and deals up to 30% fire elemental damage

Mirror Image: Duplicates – your main damage source alongside Explosive Blast.

– here for your Mirror Images, and deals up to 30% fire elemental damage Mirror Image: Duplicates – your main damage source alongside Explosive Blast. Explosive Blast: Chain Reaction – combined with Mirror Image, it hits for lots of damage, triggers the Firebird’s Finery Ignite bonus, and has no casting animation

– combined with Mirror Image, it hits for lots of damage, triggers the Firebird’s Finery Ignite bonus, and has no casting animation Teleport – your mobility skill that is affected by Firebird’s Finery to reduce its cooldown significantly

– your mobility skill that is affected by Firebird’s Finery to reduce its cooldown significantly Magic Weapon: Deflection – use this to generate shields and protect the Squirt’s Necklace damage multiplier

Firebird Mirror Image Wizard passives

Galvanizing Ward – works with your bracers to protect your HP and a 100% damage multiplier that works with Squirt’s Necklace

– works with your bracers to protect your HP and a 100% damage multiplier that works with Squirt’s Necklace Elemental Exposure – separate and global multiplier that debuffs each target once for each element for five seconds when you hit them

– separate and global multiplier that debuffs each target once for each element for five seconds when you hit them Audacity – 1.3x multiplier if target is within 15 yards of you

– 1.3x multiplier if target is within 15 yards of you Evocation – gives 20% cooldown reduction and a damage boost that works with Captain Crimson’s Trimmings

Firebird Mirror Image Wizard build items

Firebird’s Finery set : provides 80% damage reduction, 5,000% damage multiplier, and grants the Ignite DoT mechanic that’s central to the build

: provides 80% damage reduction, 5,000% damage multiplier, and grants the Ignite DoT mechanic that’s central to the build Deathwish : a staple item for any channeling Wizard, as it gives a 325% separate damage multiplier

: a staple item for any channeling Wizard, as it gives a 325% separate damage multiplier Orb of Infinite Depth : 80% damage reduction and 40% separate damage multiplier wherever you use Explosive Blast

: 80% damage reduction and 40% separate damage multiplier wherever you use Explosive Blast Squirt’s Necklace : another staple item for Wizards. It protects your HP for 100% a global separate damage multiplier with constantly refreshing shields

: another staple item for Wizards. It protects your HP for 100% a global separate damage multiplier with constantly refreshing shields Ring of Royal Grandeur : compliments Firebird’s Finery with the other sets.

: compliments Firebird’s Finery with the other sets. Captain Crimson’s Trimmings: 20% cooldown reduction, as well as additional damage and toughness bonuses

How to assemble the Firebird Mirror Image Wizard build

How to get the Firebird Mirror Image Wizard build:

Companion : Scoundrel

: Scoundrel Complete the Challenge Rift for materials to use with Kanai’s Cube to get Legendary Powers. The cube can be completed once a week to get additional resources.

Gamble using Blood Shards at Kadala to get the full Firebird’s Finery armour set. If you get any duplicate pieces, do not salvage them. Instead you can convert them with Recipe 4 in Kanai’s Cube. Extra materials can be used with Recipe 3 to make the remaining pieces, but this is very expensive.

Gamble from Kadala further to get: Etched Sigil Orb of Infinite Depth Ranslor’s Folly Nemesis Bracers Goldwrap Obsidian Ring of the Zodiac Rechel’s Ring of Larceny

Craft using Kanai’s Cube with Recipe 3 for: Create a level 1 Demon Hunter and upgrade swords to get In-geom Create a level 1 Witch Doctor and upgrade Maces to get Echoing Fury Obsidian Ring of the Zodiac and Rechel’s Ring of Larceny for rings

Complete bounties to grab: Ring of Royal Grandeur (Act 1) Gloves of Worship (Act 2) Avarice Band (Act 3) Act 4 drops any bounty item from any act

Turn in the bounties for recipes for: Captain Crimson’s Trimmings Aughild’s Authority Sage’s Journey Cain’s Destiny

Farm Nephalem or Greater Rifts to find the Squirt’s Necklace. You could craft it by using Upgrade Rare in the Cube, but the best way to get one is to party up with other Necromancers and ask them to drop any duplicate Haunted Visions they find.

Firebird Mirror Image Wizard build global stat priorities

Critical hit chance/Critical hit damage

Fire damage

Cooldown reduction

Vitality

Life

Armor (chest and pants sockets)

Crowd Control reduction

Diablo 3 Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor build

The best Witch Doctor build is a bit of a step down from the other three mentioned, but if you’re able to get the items required, it’s a very good build for dishing out damage to large groups of foes. Created by Wudijo, this build requires some familiarity with the Witch Doctor class to play effectively.

It has a unique playstyle with an incredible area-of-effect damage rate (and some spectacular explosions to boot), but is not well suited to single targets. So if you understand how the Witch Doctor class works well and are familiar with how the Spirit Barrage – Phantasm skill works with The Barber, then you might want to consider speccing into this build.

Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor skills

Spirit Barrage: Manitou – this is the main skill, and the Phantasm variant is free when you have Gazing Demise equipped

– this is the main skill, and the Phantasm variant is free when you have Gazing Demise equipped Locust Swarm: Pestilence – Enables Ring of Emptiness effect

– Enables Ring of Emptiness effect Spirit Walk: Jaunt or Severance – this is for movement. Activates Mundunugu’s Regalia’s equipment bonus

or – this is for movement. Activates Mundunugu’s Regalia’s equipment bonus Big Bad Voodoo: Ghost Trance – small damage boost and keeps you alive. Change to Boogie Man variant for zombie dogs, or just equip Summon Zombie Dogs instead

– small damage boost and keeps you alive. Change to Boogie Man variant for zombie dogs, or just equip Summon Zombie Dogs instead Soul Harvest: Languish – grants you damage buffs and reduces taken damage when used with Sacred Harvester and Lakumba’s Ornament

– grants you damage buffs and reduces taken damage when used with Sacred Harvester and Lakumba’s Ornament Typically, the last slot is for Piranhas – Piranhado to apply debuffs and pull in enemies for massive AoE damage. Sacrifice – Provoke the Pack gives a damage buff instead

Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor passives

Rush of Essence – provides infinite resources

– provides infinite resources Grave Injustice – reduces cooldowns when you kill enemies

– reduces cooldowns when you kill enemies A choice between Swampland Attunement, Blood Ritual, Spirit Vessel or Bad Medicine

Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor build items

Mundunugu’s Regalia set : provides 20,000%+ damage bonus to Spirit Barrage

: provides 20,000%+ damage bonus to Spirit Barrage Ring of Royal Grandeur : allows you to wear the Captain Crimson’s Trimmings set using the belt and one other piece of your choice

The Barber: the main item for this build that gives a whopping 500% damage bonus. This effect is the key part of the build

: allows you to wear the Captain Crimson’s Trimmings set using the belt and one other piece of your choice The Barber: the main item for this build that gives a whopping 500% damage bonus. This effect is the key part of the build Gazing Demise : adds an additional 150% damage bonus and buffs the Manitou’s attack speed

: adds an additional 150% damage bonus and buffs the Manitou’s attack speed Ring of Emptiness : Locust Swarm – Pestilence adds another 300% damage when used with this item equipped

: Locust Swarm – Pestilence adds another 300% damage when used with this item equipped Lakumba’s Ornament: when used with Sacred Harvester and Soul Harvest – Languish, it gives you 30% bonus intelligence, 100% bonus armour, and 60% damage reduction. It’s your main source of defence buffs.

How to assemble the Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor build

How to get the Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor build:

Companion : Templar

: Templar Complete the Challenge Rift for materials to use with Kanai’s Cube to get Legendary Powers. The cube can be completed once a week to get additional resources.

Gamble using Blood Shards at Kadala to get the full Mundunugu Regalia armour set. If you get any duplicate pieces, do not salvage them. Instead you can convert them with Recipe 4 in Kanai’s Cube. Extra materials can be used with Recipe 3 to make the remaining pieces, but this is very expensive.

Gamble from Kadala further to get: Gazing Demise Goldwrap Krelm’s Buff Belt Nemesis Bracers Warzechian Armguards Lakumba’s Ornament Aquila Cuirass Frostburn Ring of Emptiness Convention of Elements Rechel’s Ring of Larceny The Compass Rose

Craft using Kanai’s Cube with Recipe 3 for: Ceremonial Knives for The Barber and Sacred Harvester Swords to get In-geom Maces to get Echoing Fury Amulets to get Squirt’s Necklace, The Flavor of Time, and The Traveler’s Pledge

Complete bounties to grab: Ring of Royal Grandeur (Act 1) Gloves of Worship (Act 2) Avarice Band (Act 3) Act 4 drops any bounty item from any act

Turn in the bounties for recipes for: Captain Crimson’s Trimmings Aughild’s Authority Sage’s Journey Cain’s Destiny

Farm Nephalem or Greater Rifts to find the Squirt’s Necklace. You could craft it by using Upgrade Rare in the Cube, but the best way to get one is to party up with other Necromancers and ask them to drop any duplicate Haunted Visions they find.

Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor build global stat priorities

Cooldown reduction

Critical hit chance/Critical hit damage

Cold damage

Spirit Barrage damage

Armor on pants, boots and chest

Mix in vitality and elite damage reduction on chest

Resistances for a secondary affix

Flawless Royal Topaz/Flawless Royal Amethyst in chest/pants sockets for additional damage and toughness

There you have it – the four best Diablo 3 season 23 builds. If you want to know everything else that’s in the new season, why not check out our Diablo 3 season 23 release date guide for all of the patch notes.