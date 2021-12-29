Diablo 3’s Darkening of Tristram event returns this week

Diablo’s anniversary is only a few days away, and that means the Darkening of Tristram event is returning to Diablo 3. Blizzard reveals on the action-RPG’s blog that the event will partially start on December 31 with the appearance of cultists before kicking off in full on January 3 when the portal opens.

The event is intended to be a homage to the earliest days of the Diablo series, with familiar foes, locales, and loot all included. The Darkening of Tristram begins with cultists causing trouble in Sanctuary. You’ll hunt them down in the game’s adventure mode for a few days while finding clues that’ll eventually lead you to a portal into Tristram’s past.

Once you hop through the portal, you’ll swiftly notice an all-too-familiar cathedral from the original game. You’ll be able to explore its depths to discover old enemies and recognisable items that have been reimagined in Diablo 3’s engine. If you fancy a hit of nostalgia, you can head beneath the catacombs to face the dark lord himself.

As for the loot, Blizzard says you’ll be able to get unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more by completing activities during the event.

The event kicks off on December 31 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST / and 12am GMT and ends on January 31 at the same time, so you’ve got a month to get your loot.

Diablo 3 Season 25 kicked off earlier this month, introducing new demonic powers. For more of the best games like Diablo you can play on PC, though, follow that link.

