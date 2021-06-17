Diablo 3 season 24 – everything we know

Want to know everything that’s coming in Diablo 3 season 24? It wasn’t all that long ago that the huge changes to followers came via season 23, and already we’re talking about a new one.

If you’ve not jumped into Diablo 3 for quite some time, then you might be wondering what exactly seasons are for the longstanding RPG game. Essentially, they’re themed events that do not always provide players with permanent changes, but add a bit of variety as well as balance changes. This season, on the surface, is a smaller update than the previous one, but there’s a new item type to play with.

With the Patch 2.7.1 PTR on the horizon, here is everything that is coming to Diablo 3 season 24. From the new Ethereal items, to balance updates – there’s a fair bit to delve into and you’ll want to know ahead of time to get the most out of the new update when it drops. Let’s begin with details on when you can access the PTR.

Diablo 3 season 24 release date

Currently there is no confirmed release date for Diablo 3 season 24, however the Patch 2.7.1 PTR will be happening over the course of two weeks, starting June 17, 2021. This is a testing period where select players can see what’s coming in advance, though it’s not an indication of when season 24 will be released.

During the PTR, there will be three unique buffs: increased legendary drop rate, increased experience gains, and double Blood Shard drops. A special vendor named Djank Mi’em will accept Blood Shards for class-specific bags with legendary items and Ethereals. These last until the PTR concludes, when everything is reset.

Diablo 3 season 24 rewards

Much like every other season, there will be a portrait frame and a pet granted to every player who completes the season 24 Guardian Journey. The details of what the portrait and pet are have not been revealed, and they will not be given during the PTR.

Diablo 3 season 24 Ethereals

The big new feature in Diablo 3 season 24 are Ethereals. They’re a new weapon type that will be available throughout the season that will, according to Blizzard’s blog post, “roll a powerful set of affixes”, as well as a random class weapon legendary power and a random class passive power. They’re also a bit of a throwback to Diablo 2.

Here is some key information regarding the Ethereals in Diablo 3 season 24:

Ethereals can only be dropped by monsters, chests, and destructibles

Your character doesn’t need to be level 70 for them to drop

They can’t be acquired via Kanai’s Cube or from Kadala

The rarity drop is between Ancient and Primal

Each class has three unique Ethereals

Only one Ethereal can be equipped at any time

They ignore item durability loss

The legendary powers and class passive skills on the Ethereals do not stack with the same power acquired via Kanai’s Cube, or other items and skills.

They can’t be enchanted, transmogrified, dyed, reforged, or traded, but they can be augmented.

Ethereals only drop during this season and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when season 24 ends.

Any player who manages the frankly impossible-sounding feat of collecting all 21 Ethereals during season 24 (not during the PTR) will be rewarded with the ‘Feat of Strength – Ethereal Collection’. Anyone who has this will have all Ethereal transmogrify options available to use in both future seasonal and non-seasonal sessions, so it’s well worth hunting them down.

Diablo 3 season 24 balance changes

As with any season update, Diablo 3 season 24 has a few balance changes coming that will be updated as we approach the season 24 release date. Here are all of the Diablo 3 season 24 balance changes that have been confirmed so far:

Monk skills

Mystical Ally – Fire Ally : Now splits into two, rather than five, but now all Fire Allies can split. The damage radius is also increased slightly and damage dealt rising from 480% of weapon damage to 1,920% of weapon damage

: Now splits into two, rather than five, but now all Fire Allies can split. The damage radius is also increased slightly and damage dealt rising from 480% of weapon damage to 1,920% of weapon damage Mystical Ally – Earth Ally: Damage is rising from 380% of weapon damage to 4,500% of weapon damage

Wizard skills

Mirror Image: Mirror Image icon now displays a counter to display how many Mirror Images are currently active

Item changes

Inna’s Mantra 4-piece set : Gain the base effect of all four Mantras at all times, as well as 5% damage reduction for each Mystic Ally you have out. Mystic Allies no longer take damage

: Gain the base effect of all four Mantras at all times, as well as 5% damage reduction for each Mystic Ally you have out. Mystic Allies no longer take damage Inna’s Mantra 6-piece set : Gain the passive abilities for all five runed Mystic Allies at all times. Attacking enemies creates your chosen Mystic Ally, up to ten at a time, and each one lasts 15 seconds. Your Mystic Allies deal an additional 950% damage for each Mystic Ally you have out

: Gain the passive abilities for all five runed Mystic Allies at all times. Attacking enemies creates your chosen Mystic Ally, up to ten at a time, and each one lasts 15 seconds. Your Mystic Allies deal an additional 950% damage for each Mystic Ally you have out The Crudest Boots : Mystic Ally summons two Mystic Allies to fight by your side. They deal an increased 300% to 400% damage, and are able to attack with their active forms for a longer duration

: Mystic Ally summons two Mystic Allies to fight by your side. They deal an increased 300% to 400% damage, and are able to attack with their active forms for a longer duration Bindings of the Lesser Gods : All enemies hit by your Cyclone Strike take an additional 300% to 400% damage from your Mystic Allies for five seconds. Split Fire Allies gain five times this bonus

: All enemies hit by your Cyclone Strike take an additional 300% to 400% damage from your Mystic Allies for five seconds. Split Fire Allies gain five times this bonus Aegis of Valor 2-piece set : Attacking with Fists of the Heavens increases Heaven’s Fury to deal an additional 125% damage for five seconds. This effect stacks up to three times

: Attacking with Fists of the Heavens increases Heaven’s Fury to deal an additional 125% damage for five seconds. This effect stacks up to three times Masquerade of the Burning Carnival 6-piece set: Bone Spears cast by you and your Simulacrums deals 6000% increased damage

How to participate in the Diablo 3 season 24 PTR test

Fancy giving the PTR a go yourself? As long as you have a Battle.net account that hasn’t been suspended or banned, and you have installed the Battle.net app, you can follow the following steps to access the PTR when it goes live:

Open the Battle.Net app

Go to the Diablo III tab on the left-hand menu

Click the drop-down menu above the play button and select ‘PTR: Diablo III’. Make sure Diablo III has been installed first

Click the prompt to install the Diablo III PTR client. This will automatically create a PTR account for you too

Copying your existing characters to the Diablo 3 season 24 PTR test

You are also able to import one set of characters per region from your live account to copy that character over to the PTR test. Any future imports will overwrite the previously imported characters, and you can only copy characters once every 24 hours. Your live account characters shouldn’t be affected by importing your characters to the PTR build, so don’t worry about losing your years-old characters.

To import a character to the PTR build you will need to:

Log into the live version of Diablo III, then log out

Open the PTR client and create a level 1 character

Return to the main character screen

Click ‘PTR Copy’ on the top right corner

Select your region

Select your region Click ‘Copy’. This will copy all the characters from the selected region. After this, you will be disconnected from the PTR client

Open the PTR client once more and log in. You should find your copied characters here

That’s everything we currently know about Diablo 3 season 24. Since this new season is a bit of an homage to Diablo 2, you may wish to know when the Diablo 2 Resurrected release date is, or remind yourself about the Diablo 2 Resurrected classes. If you’re still working your way through the current season, you may find our Diablo 3 season 23 builds guide to be somewhat helpful in your quest to finish before the new season starts.