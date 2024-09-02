Diablo 4 is about to get an enormous overhaul with its 2.0 update and Vessel of Hatred expansion, and it may also finally help answer the ARPG’s biggest mystery – is there a Diablo 4 cow level? With the 2.0 update going live in Blizzard’s public test realm this week, some potential clues have already been found that could signal that bovine mayhem could be arriving when the expansion drops next month.

Diablo 2’s cow level (and its various spinoffs in later games) is one of the most well-known easter eggs in RPG games, but at launch Blizzard flat out denied that a secret level existed in Diablo 4. The 2.0 update, however, contains a few hints that could suggest The Cow King is back – maybe it’s Blizzard throwing in some red herrings, but the evidence certainly sounds compelling.

As was reported by Wowhead, which has compiled a database of all the new items in Diablo 4 2.0, there is a new weapon that has some suspicious similarities to the Bovine Bardiche, the polearm that was required to unlock the cow level in Diablo 3. The new Diablo 4 item is called the Rusted Bardiche, which in itself raises suspicion, but its description is the smoking gun: “This badly damaged and decayed weapon reeks of manure.” Could this be a key part of unlocking a Diablo 4 cow level? Or just a light-hearted easter egg of its own from the team at Blizzard?

Well, there’s even more cow level evidence in a quartet of new quest items. First, there’s the Unusual Key, and its description reads; “A large metal key. Though it appears ordinary, you feel that it has some kind of power. Who knows what this could unlock?”

Then there are three other items that all appear to reference Diablo 3 items that were required to unlock Whimsyshire, the location for cow level spinoff the Pony Level. The Rusted Old Bell, Crooked Staff, and Jabbering Gemstone are all described as ancient, mysterious artifacts whose purposes have been “lost to time.” They appear to be reimaginings of Wirt’s Bell, the Staff of Herding, and Jabbering Gemstone from Diablo 3.

Of course, these four items could also be small easter eggs and references peppered into 2.0 by Blizzard – given how much fans want a cow level, it would be cruel if they were just there for jokes.

However, five separate items that all have some kind of tie to Diablo 3’s farm animal antics can’t be ignored.

Diablo 3 2.0 officially hits the PTR on Wednesday, September 4, and runs until Wednesday, September 11. It’s unlikely that, even if the cow level is real and these items are involved, it would be accessible during this period, but you never know what other secrets might be uncovered during those seven days. The Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion fully launches on Tuesday, October 8, and that’s when the RPG’s secret-hunting community might actually get into a cow level.

