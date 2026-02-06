The next Diablo 4 class reveal has a date, but it's the promise of something new for D2 Resurrected that has me smiling

I think I'm ready for Diablo 4 to come back into my life. It's been a rather sporadic appearance over the past year, with the seasonal updates since its first expansion not pulling me back in for the long haul despite major tweaks to its underlying systems. But we're now on the road to its second DLC, with Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred set for late April, and Blizzard has confirmed that we'll be finding out what its next new class is as part of the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight in just a few short days. Perhaps even more intriguing, however, is confirmation of something new coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected.

As someone who's largely had an absolute blast with Diablo 4, and has had a plateful of other similar action RPGs from Path of Exile 2 to Titan Quest 2 keeping me busy throughout 2025, I wasn't short for choice. Yet I couldn't help but feel a little sorry for the Diablo 2 diehards. D2: Resurrected got a whole lot of support following its initial launch, adding new features, runewords, and other reasons to check in. Then Diablo 4 arrived, and the revamped classic went borderline silent; only occasional seasonal ladder resets remained, with little else to show.

Fortunately, it sounds like that's finally about to change. "Be sure to tune into Diablo's 30th Anniversary Spotlight on February 11th, where we'll have major updates across all of our games to share, including Diablo 2: Resurrected," legacy lead producer Matthew Cederquist teases.

Taking a break for D4's launch to put the focus on the new release made sense, but I've become increasingly sad that D2R has been left collecting dust as the years have rolled on. By comparison, rival Grinding Gear Games has been running both Path of Exile and PoE 2 simultaneously, ensuring everyone has something to their tastes. I'm glad to hear that someone at Blizzard has seemingly dug its beloved classic out of a drawer and blown off the cobwebs to give it some fresh love.

The Diablo 30th Anniversary showcase will also unveil the second Diablo 4 DLC class. If you've pre-ordered the expansion, you've already got access to its first newcomer, the Paladin - itself a returning favorite from the D2 lineup. As for what will join it, your guess is as good as mine, but we won't be waiting long to get our answer. We'll also be getting a closer look at the new Lord of Hatred endgame, and even some updates for Diablo Immortal.

The Diablo 30th Anniversary showcase takes place on Wednesday February 11. It'll be followed by a 'Sanctuary Sitdown' in the Discord, featuring a developer Q&A. Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred launches on Tuesday April 28. You'll also be able to earn a special Diablo Twitch badge if you subscribe to a Diablo 4 streamer in the two weeks between Wednesday February 11 and Wednesday February 25.

Whatever the second new class ends up being, I'm eager to see the agonizing tease of Vessel of Hatred's cliffhanger play out. Here's hoping for a more substantial conclusion this time, even if it's not the ultimate end to Diablo 4's tale. And I'll certainly be grateful for any proper excuse to boot Diablo 2: Resurrected back up.