New Diablo 4 Season 5 details are about to drop ahead of the imminent launch of the next update for the Blizzard RPG, and we’re eagerly anticipating all the changes coming following the game’s recent PTR test. While the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred DLC is still a little way out, Season 5 is already shaping up to be well worth your time with an absolute bounty of new legendary and unique items. Ahead of the upcoming developer update, lead class designer Adam Jackson teases the community about the level of changes we can look forward to.

It’s an exciting time if you love games like Diablo. Last Epoch is building on its fantastic 1.0 launch with an upgraded second season, Path of Exile is surging on Steam with its strongest league start ever, and now it’s Blizzard’s turn. The fifth season of Diablo 4 might fall into a slightly awkward spot between its massive Loot Reborn rework and the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion, but that doesn’t mean it’s one to skip past.

“Preparing for the Season 5 PTR-to-launch live stream next week,” Jackson writes via X/Twitter. Diablo 4’s lead class designer is a regular feature on the developer update streams, and has quickly become a fan favorite for his frank and straightforward discussions around planned changes, the state of balance, potential problems with proposed ideas, and the challenges the team is working to overcome.

Jackson confirms that he will again be present for the next livestream on Thursday August 1, and says, “I can’t stop laughing at how wild we went with these unique changes. It’s going to be a fun stream.” Community manager Adam Fletcher has already confirmed that we can expect an impressive collection of more than 50 new legendary and unique items in the loot pool for Season 5, along with plenty of changes to existing ones.

Fletcher also responds to Jackson’s post, writing, “Will be a fun one! Adam J gets the longest section.” Fellow community manager Marcus Kretz also shares the update, simply adding, “Buckle up, people.”

It certainly sounds like we can expect some pretty dramatic shakeups, then. Loot Reborn showed a willingness from Blizzard to get increasingly bolder with its changes, so hopefully we’ll see that reflected here. After all, what better time to experiment than the final season before an expansion arrives?

When the livestream begins, we can also expect to see the outcome of other changes made following the recent Season 5 PTR. That includes details on its big new feature, Infernal Hordes – a wave-based survival mode that awards upgrades between rounds in the style of roguelike games. We’ll likely also get some additional notes on the other quality-of-life upgrades being introduced with the update.

The Diablo 4 Season 5 developer update takes place Thursday August 1 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST. The Diablo 4 Season 5 release date is set for Tuesday August 6.

We've also got all the latest details on the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date and everything you can expect from the incoming expansion, including the Diablo 4 Spiritborn, an all-new class for the long-running series.

