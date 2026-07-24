Some Battle.net players may need to verify their age to avoid losing access to voice chat and other social features

To comply with UK law, some battle.net users will soon have to verify their age to avoid losing access to social interactions and more.

Blizzard is adding online age verification to battle.net in order to comply with the UK Online Safety Act. Players will need to prove that they are over 18 years of age to continue using social interaction features such as voice and text chat. Multiplayer games like World of Warcraft wouldn't be the same without being able to chat to your friends while playing, so you'll want to get verified as soon as you can.

In an FAQ page on its website, Blizzard states that it isn't only adding age verification due to the Online Safety Act, but as a way to "maintain our ongoing investments in tools and technologies that help ensure age-appropriate experiences." As a result, it requires "players in the UK who have indicated they are above 18 to verify their age on their Battle.net Account Settings page."

Thankfully, this only applies to players in regions where verification is required by law, and those without will be able to continue as normal. Also, for those who will be setting it up, the process is pretty straightforward. You should be able to see the Age Verification banner in your Account Settings, from which point you'll be able to use government‑issued ID verification, credit card check, or mobile provider verification to confirm your age.

If you are required to verify your age, but choose not to do so, you'll lose access to certain battle.net features, such as social interactions and age‑restricted content. Choose to complete the verification at a later date, though, and your account will immediately be unlocked, and you'll be free from any restrictions.

Age verification is live on battle.net now, so log in to check if it's required of you. You'll need to do it if you want to continue playing World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, or Diablo 4 through the platform, and there's an FAQ page on Blizzard's support website if you have any issues sorting it out.