Diablo 4 beta players have rescued one million puppies

As the curtains fall on the first leg of Blizzard’s Diablo 4 beta, community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher has revealed that over one million players have saved a puppy from Lilith’s clutches in the action RPG game. Next weekend, though, you too can adopt a puppy in Diablo 4.

If the title of this article has confused you, that’s entirely fair – I probably would be completely baffled too. You can adopt puppies in Diablo? Is this some sort of devilish plot to lure the pure of heart into Lilith’s grasp?

Thankfully the answer is no. As a reward for reaching level 20 in the Diablo 4 beta, players are gifted the adorable Beta Wolf Pack, a cosmetic that straps an adorable sleeping puppy to the back of your armour. The slumbering pupper is curled up in a little cradle under a blood red blanket, and has already become a hit with players.

It’s so much of a hit that over one million players hit the level 20 mark, meaning that hordes of furry friends have escaped the clutches of the Daughter of Hatred.

“Over one million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in Diablo IV!” writes Fletcher. “Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn’t hit Level 20, you still can.”

In an exclusive interview with PCGamesN, Diablo general manager and executive producer Rod Fergusson told me about one Twitter fan “who was signing off like ‘I’ve got 49 hours on the beta.'” He then clarified that their next post was “stayed up for another 30 minutes so now it’s 49 and a half hours.” Safe to assume they rescued a puppy.

If you fancy following in this avid demon hunter’s footsteps, then the Diablo 4 open beta runs this weekend from March 24 to 27, and has two new Diablo 4 classes unlocked: the Druid and the Necromancer.

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to get to level 20, doesn’t it? If you run into issues signing in, we have a list of all the Diablo 4 error codes you may experience, and a rundown of how to fix them, as well as the Diablo 4 system requirements to crush any pesky demons lurking in your PC.