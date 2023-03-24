Diablo 4 beta drop rates aren’t what we’ll see at launch

If you’ve been swamped in legendaries during the Diablo 4 beta, don’t worry, Blizzard has confirmed that the loot you’re receiving during the Diablo 4 testing phase will not be as readily available when the action RPG game launches in June.

When asked “can you guys please confirm if drop rates are increased for the beta?” on Twitter, Diablo executive producer Rod Fergusson has confirmed that rare item drops are higher in the testing phases than they will be post-launch.

“They are tuned higher, yes,” he writes, explaining that this is “to give a fuller experience and better test during beta.” Phew.

At the moment, legendary items seem to be everywhere. While getting good gear is, of course, awesome, when it’s so readily available it seems to take the ‘legendary’ out of, well, legendary items. For example, I managed to accrue around five legendaries during my brief beta spell this weekend, which I’d argue is a few too many.

It looks like others have been in the same position. A dedicated Reddit thread features responses like “this is good to hear, it felt a little silly having half of your inventory be legendary by the time you hit 25,” and “on average I got a legendary every three to four gambles.”

Another comment refers to the beta as being “like the drug dealer giving you your first hit for free,” which certainly made me giggle. I’m really thankful for Fergusson’s clarification, and honestly think things will look a lot better when the game releases.

