Diablo 4 beta date announced with opening cinematic reveal

Blizzard reveals the next Diablo 4 beta release date, letting players eager to get their hands on the upcoming fantasy RPG game know exactly when they can do so. Speaking at IGN Fan Fest, Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely tells fans they will be able to play the next beta in March, alongside the reveal of the game’s opening cinematic.

The introductory cutscene is as ominous as you’d expect, following in the footsteps of previously-shown footage. A group of adventurers, lost in the woods among a snowy blizzard, run into terrible, gruesome misfortune – honestly, you probably know exactly what to expect from Diablo at this point, and it certainly delivers on that in typically grim fashion.

Following the cinematic, Diablo 4’s game director Joe Shely sits down with IGN host Ryan McCaffrey to talk a little about the game and reveal news of its next beta. He also reveals that your own created character will be included in the theatrical cinematics, as we get a look at some of the in-depth creation tools that look to be a dramatic step up from previous offerings in the series.

“It’s part of the engine included in Diablo 4,” Shely says, explaining how custom designs can appear in what appears to be a traditional high-production Blizzard cutscene. It’s very cool seeing how well the custom characters fit into the scene while maintaining the appearance of a pre-rendered cinematic.

The Diablo 4 beta is March 17-19 for players who have pre-ordered the game. The Diablo 4 open beta is March 24-26, during which all players will be able to play. Progression will carry between the beta weekends, but will be wiped before the full release. Shely says there is no time limit on the beta, and players can get up to level 25 and see all of the prologue and act one, including the full campaign and side quests.

Shely also says that the team is eager to incorporate feedback from players over the course of the two beta weekends, helping the team hone the game between the March beta periods and its June release. He also promises that players will get a chance to see some more of their character in the game’s story cinematics during the beta.

We’ve been eagerly anticipating getting a chance to play more following our Diablo 4 gameplay preview, so this news is very welcome. Some players have previously had access via closed beta tests, which were offered through limited email invitations. In addition, those who have taken part in the Diablo 4 tattoo tour also get early access to play the game.

You can watch the segment with Joe Shely below, which also includes the first look at the opening cutscene, along with some fresh gameplay, a chat about what players can expect from Diablo 4 when the full game arrives on June 6, and answers to some fan questions.

