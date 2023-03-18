Diablo 4 beta update from Blizzard addresses queue times and errors

The Diablo 4 beta release has been far from perfect so far. While many players have been able to dive into the early access beta for the dark fantasy RPG game and try out its first act, the initial launch has been plagued by lengthy queue times and players being dropped from the game, as well as performance issues on some hardware. Blizzard lists out some of the known Diablo 4 errors and issues it is actively working on as the beta continues.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher thanks players for their “overwhelming response to the early access beta weekend,” and lists out some of the most common problems the team is currently working to resolve. He notes that the team is working overnight and says that additional updates will be provided “no later than [Saturday] morning (PDT)” on the Blizzard forums.

The early access beta is available to players who have pre-ordered the game, and lets you pick from three of the Diablo 4 classes available in the full game. Players can reach up to level 25, and will earn an adorable sleeping wolf cub in a backpack for reaching level 20 on at least one character. An open beta weekend is set to follow on March 24-26, with progress carrying over and the remaining classes also becoming available.

Diablo 4 beta known issues

Here are the Diablo 4 beta errors currently acknowledged by Blizzard:

Players are sometimes unable to join a party with other players while in-game.

Players that are dropped from a game receive an error that their party does not exist.

Rubberbanding occurring with players while transitioning between zones.

High RAM and GPU usage occurring on select hardware.

If the player triggers the Lorath introduction cutscene while the world is in daylight, the player’s and Lorath’s shadows will shimmer in-game until the Prologue is complete. This issue will not occur if the player skips the cutscene.

In-game voice chat may not function correctly for all players.

Performance optimizations are still in progress. Players may encounter some performance issues, particularly on older hardware across different platforms.

The ‘Play’ tab at the top of Character Selection is clickable but currently does not lead to another menu in the beta.

Users may experience a queue while logging into Diablo IV during Early Access Beta Weekend. Please note that the countdown may finish and go beyond the duration listed on the queue timer. Do NOT leave the queue as this will restart the queue.

During the beta players will be able to select from a wide variety of work-in-progress “Text Language” options beyond English. English will be the only available option for “Spoken Language” during the beta, but other languages will be available at launch.

Fletcher says Blizzard is also continuing to manage the flow of players in-game through the use of queues. He notes, “Many players have successfully logged in to the game, but we are aware that some have experienced longer than expected wait times.” Many are also finding themselves kicked out of the game thanks to Diablo 4 code 316719.

While my initial queue at launch was around 90 minutes, I was able to log on with just a brief 1-2 minute wait later on Friday evening. However, this is likely to fluctuate during peak hours, so keep that in mind if you’re looking to play.

Once you’re in, take a look at our comprehensive guides to the Diablo 4 Barbarian, the Diablo 4 Rogue, and the Diablo 4 Sorceress, and you’ll be set for success no matter which class you pick.