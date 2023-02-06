Diablo 4 beta release date may be coming soon, based on Blizzard tease

The Diablo 4 beta release date may be revealed soon, as Blizzard boss Rod Fergusson, formerly of Bioshock and Gears of War fame, teases the possibility of more details on the RPG game coming at an event held later in February which will also feature Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Hopefully, we’ll get ample chance to play Blizzard’s latest ahead of the full Diablo 4 release date.

Diablo 4 is already confirmed as part of IGN Fan Fest, a livestream event on February 17 and 18. Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and the upcoming vampire game Redfall will also be on show, but now there’s also the possibility that we will get confirmation of the Diablo 4 beta release date.

Writing on Twitter, one Diablo fan asks Rod Fergusson – who serves as overall director for the entire RPG series – whether they can reveal anything about the Diablo 4 beta date. Fergusson offers a cryptic but very telling reply. “Soon,” they write. “If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing.”

Given that Fan Fest is happening later in February, this feels like a hefty hint that Blizzard will use the event to confirm the Diablo 4 beta release date. We’ve already got stacks of information on Diablo 4 classes, and based on our own Diablo 4 preview, we’d say the prospect of an open beta is something to get very much excited about. This is a darker, tougher, and more mature Diablo game, that makes significant tweaks to combat without disrupting the classic experience. A lengthy beta will allow Blizzard to collect even more feedback, and perfect Diablo 4 further before launch.

