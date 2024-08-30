We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Blizzard posting hints at mysterious new RPG and FPS game

As Diablo 4 Season 5 rolls on and The War Within hits WoW, a posting from a Blizzard executive hints at a mystery new RPG and FPS game.

Blizzard new game: A warrior in a helmet crawling to safety in Blizzard RPG Diablo 4
We got some bad news at the start of this year when Microsoft, having completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, laid off some 1,900 employees and canceled the company’s in-development but unannounced survival game. Since then, Blizzard has been busy with Diablo 4 Season 5 and, of course, the new WoW expansion The War Within, as well as Overwatch 2. But a posting from one of the studio’s executives seems to suggest that another game could be in the works, and that it’s a combination of an RPG and an FPS. Is Blizzard working on something new?

The Diablo 4 Season 6 release date is getting closer and The War Within is already here. But based on a subtle but perhaps significant sentence in a Blizzard exec’s LinkedIn page, it seems the company might be working on something fresh. It’s not clear whether this is linked to Overwatch, WoW, Diablo 4, or any other existing Blizzard series, but this would-be new RPG and FPS hybrid is apparently high budget and coming to both PC and consoles.

Chris McCabe is senior director of product management at Blizzard. As spotted by ‘Timur22,’ On their LinkedIn page, they list Overwatch 2 among their previous credits, as well as the ill-fated unannounced survival game that was officially canceled back in January.

Between those two, however, McCabe mentions another project: “unannounced triple-A RPG-FPS title.” It’s not a lot to go on, but it may well signal what the company is building next.

Blizzard new game: A post from a Blizzard executive about a potential new RPG and FPS game

Whether it will see the light of day, however, is not certain. As well as the survival game, Blizzard’s in-development MMO shooter Titan was famously scrapped – although its foundations were repurposed into what would become the first Overwatch.

Maybe this new FPS and RPG combo is somehow connected to the binned survival game. It might also be connected to Blizzard’s enthusiastic hiring spree from back in April, when the company sought to fill senior positions, including a narrative director and design directors, for what it described as its “next great game.”

