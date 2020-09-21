Back to Top

Blizzard confirms BlizzCon 2021 dates, does not confirm Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 info

BlizzCon 2020 is cancelled, but as Blizzard previously announced, the event will be taking place in an online format early next year. BlizzCon Online – or BlizzConline, as the company apparently plans to keep calling it – has now been confirmed for February 19 and 20, 2021.

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show”, Blizzard says in the announcement. The company also provides some details on a number of community showcase events during BlizzCon, like cosplay and machinima contests.

The post doesn’t provide details on how you’ll be able to get into BlizzCon (you typically need to buy a digital ticket for full access to the online event), whether there’ll be the usual digital goodies for your participation, or even how the typical announcements about new games and upcoming content will be handled. “We still have a lot of planning to do, and it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more details”, Blizzard says.

Ideally, we’ll see info on things like the Diablo 4 release date or Overwatch 2 release date, and perhaps the next big WoW patch after the Shadowlands release date.

