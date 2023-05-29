Diablo 4 controller support explained

Are you looking for Diablo 4 controller support information for the PC version? With computers increasing support for official control pads for mainstream consoles, it has the bonus of allowing people to use their preferred controller or any accessibility-focused devices. Given that Diablo is a series that has the potential to cause repetitive strain disorders with constant mouse clicking, a change of controls might help alleviate those painful symptoms, or perhaps you just want to hack and slack some demons from the comfort of your couch.

Whether you want to play Diablo 4 with a PlayStation pad or an official Xbox adaptability controller, we have all the information you need to help you set up the RPG game before the Diablo 4 release date. We also have Diablo 4 controller support details to help you rebind buttons for any regularly used Diablo 4 classes skills for maximum comfort.

Does Diablo 4 support controllers?

Yes, Diablo 4 supports some controllers, with all official PlayStation pads and Xbox controllers working as soon as you plug them in.

This includes any accessibility controllers such as the Xbox adaptive controller and will likely support PlayStation’s Project Leonardo upon its release as it uses similar infrastructure. However, Diablo 4 doesn’t natively support the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, so you’ll have to configure it using third-party apps.

How to remap Diablo 4 controls

To rebind the Diablo 4 controls, you will need to do the following:

Press Escape on your keyboard or press Start on your controller.

Click on Options to open the settings menu.

Go to the Controls tab and click the Controller button to bring up its settings.

Scroll down to the individual key binds and allocate your desired buttons to the skill slots.

In addition to the Diablo 4 skills, you can rebind controls for interacting with objects, using Diablo 4 healing potions, and hopping on your Diablo 4 mount, among many others. The only controls you can’t rebind are movement-based, which may be an issue for some accessibility controllers.

With that, you now have everything you need to know about Diablo 4 controller support. We also have details on the Diablo 4 system requirements and compatibility information for Diablo 4 Steam Deck for those hoping to play the multiplayer game on the go. That said, no matter what you play it on, it does require online connectivity, so you may wish to read up on the Diablo 4 error codes if you run into any issues.