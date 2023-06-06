Diablo 4 gets Nvidia DLSS 3 support for better demon-slaying fps

Nvidia adds DLSS 3 support for high Diablo 4 frame rates when exploring Sanctuary, but you’ll need an RTX 4000 GPU to use the full suite of technologies.

Green-tinted picture of Lilith looking toward the camera.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

Diablo 4NvidiaPC games hardware

Welcome to your first day in hell! Diablo 4 servers are now live to everyone, not just those with early access. To celebrate this devilishly auspicious occasion, Nvidia has just added the Diablo 4 to its list of games enjoying full DLSS 3 support. That means anyone with an RTX 4000 GPU can enjoy both Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

Do you want some extra frames with that blood-stained Butcher’s Cleaver? Well, you’re in luck, ‘cos that’s just what Nvidia DLSS 3 does. For the uninitiated, Frame Generation inserts AI generated frames between the ones your GPU conventionally renders, giving you a nice performance boost.

Coupled with Super Resolution upscaling and latency-reducing Reflex features, it makes for a superfast and buttery smooth experience. So, if your adventures in Sanctuary thus far have been a little choppy in the frame department, why not give DLSS 3 a go? You can enable it in the game’s settings menu.

Not jumped on Diablo 4’s demon-slaying train just yet? It’s not the only game to bask in the glory of the fps-boosting technology. Nvidia published the full list of games enjoying DLSS support this morning, with Tower of Fantasy, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Wild Hearts, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion all being added alongside Diablo 4.

So, you’ve got DLSS 3 enabled, but your fps is still poor. Maybe the rest of your settings aren’t optimized for performance. As always, we’re here for you: check out our guide to the best Diablo 4 settings to make sure your rig’s not getting between you and the butchered corpses of two dozen of Lilith’s demon familiars.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.