Turns out the Druid in Diablo 4 is better than you’d think

The Diablo 4 Druid is actually going to be a lot better at the launch of the RPG game according to Blizzard, putting to rest those fears about the class and how it’s seemed a bit underpowered compared to the rest in both the beta and Server Slam. So while we’ve got the lowdown on the best Diablo 4 Druid build, you’ll still be thrilled to know that the class will seem much better once Diablo 4 release date rolls around.

Just recently we learned that the Diablo 4 Druid won’t be changing visually despite the ongoing backlash, and now Blizzard has acknowledged and shared how the Druid is actually one of the better classes in the game, even though you’ve not really had a chance to see that yet in Diablo 4.

“Actually, the Druid is one of our strongest classes – at least in our internal tests,” associate game director Joseph Piepoira tells GameStar. “However, our players have not yet been able to experience its full potential in previous betas.”

The max level cap between the beta and Server Slam was 25 and 20, respectively. While this gives you a good amount of points to explore each skill tree, it doesn’t really give you a good indication of the true build potential when the max level cap is 100. So naturally some Diablo 4 classes might only pick up after these levels given in the betas.

Getting a true vibe for how the Druid – and all classes for that matter – will fare in the Diablo 4 endgame is literally impossible right now, considering we’ve not had a chance to dive into it. So Blizzard is staying true to the Druid due to it really coming into its own later on, but the team has already changed the Diablo 4 Necromancer after balancing issues, as the class in the Server Slam was not living up to the hype.

If you can’t wait to revisit Sanctuary in full, we’ve got the best games like Diablo for you alongside a breakdown of the Diablo 4 battle pass with season details, pricing, and much more. You’ll also want to check out the Diablo 4 Druid skills and talents, to see exactly how they play in the game.