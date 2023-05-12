Diablo 4 error code 315306 and how to fix unable to find valid license

Need to know how to fix the Diablo 4 315306 error code? The code is appearing for some users ahead of the Server Slam this weekend, and displays with the text “Unable to find a valid license”. So what does this mean, and how do you fix it? We’ve done some digging, and found out just why you’re seeing this code.

Players are readying up to hit the Diablo 4 servers hard this weekend, as the final beta before the Diablo 4 release date launches on PC and console. We all know that this comes with its fair share of issues with an abundance of crashes and error codes expected, as the point in a server slam is to iron out any of these issues before release. One of these Diablo 4 error codes is 315306: “Unable to find valid license”, but this is actually one of the most simple errors you might see in the game, with a very easy ‘fix’.

What does the Diablo 4 error code 315306 mean?

According to Blizzard Support, the error “Unable to find valid license (code 315306)” simply means that the servers are not available yet. You’re probably trying to access the RPG game too early, and need to wait a little bit longer before you embark on your journey to defeat Lilith. This error can be seen since players have been given the option to preload the server slam build.

How to fix Diablo 4 code 315306

The only way to resolve the Diablo 4 error code 315306 is to, well, wait. As soon as the servers are opened to the public at the correct Server Slam start time, you can begin your descent into hell. If you still see the error, it is most likely due to overwhelming demand, and you should just keep trying.

“Be patient” might not be what you want to hear right now, but it’s the only way to get around Diablo 4 error code 315306 – there’s no cheating your way into the servers early. This final beta is worth waiting for though, with exclusive Server Slam rewards available for taking part. While you can only get to level 20 this time, there is still a World Boss to fight, Whispering Keys and Silent Chests to find and unlock, and five Diablo 4 classes to get to grips with and choose between before launch.