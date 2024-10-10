Get Diablo 4 and Vessel of Hatred for free, thanks to MSI

It’s time to gear up for another free game promotion, with MSI giving away free copies of Diablo 4 and the new expansion, Vessel of Hatred, to anyone who buys one of its new gaming laptops or handhelds.

The list of eligible products is a little confusing, as technically any of the best gaming laptops from MSI are included, as long as they include a certain CPU and GPU combination. To meet the spec, you need to buy a machine with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4080, or RTX 4090 laptop GPU, along with a CPU from the including Intel Core Ultra, Intel Core HX, or AMD Ryzen AI 300 series ranges.

There are no specific laptop models listed on the promotional landing page, but it expressly states that eligible laptops are those with a combination of the aforementioned GPUs and CPUs, and it specifically excludes MSI’s Creator and Business Productivity laptops.

The cheapest laptop that meets this requirement at Best Buy is the MSI Stealth 16 AI. This 16-inch, 165Hz laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an RTX 4070 GPU. At the time of writing it’s on sale for $1,699.99, down from the MSRP of $1,999.99.

On the handheld front, the promotion is far easier to understand, as you’ll need to buy any MSI Claw powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor to grab your free copy of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred.

Like many free game promotions, it’s not expected that you would rush out to buy one of these products just to get a free copy of Diablo 4, but instead, it’s an effort to make a purchase more appealing to any gamers already looking at similar products, with a view to making a purchase sometime soon.

Once you’ve purchased one of the eligible products, you can send proof to MSI from November 1 to December 31, with game codes expiring on January 14, 2025. Full details, including the terms and conditions, are available on the promotional webpage.

If you’re keen to check the game out regardless, read through the Diablo 4 system requirements to make sure your gaming PC is up to the task.