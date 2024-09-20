Diablo 4 may have struggled in the months immediately following its launch, but throughout 2024 it’s been going from strength to strength, building on a surprisingly stellar campaign experience with ever-improving endgame seasons. Now, we’ve also got the massive Vessel of Hatred expansion on the horizon. If you’re still not aboard the demon-slaying train though, now is the perfect time to dip your toes in as a new Diablo 4 free trial is available right now on Battle.Net, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Running over the weekend, you can try the hit RPG for yourself, completely free. Want to know the best news? You can progress up to level 20 and all your characters will still be there if you decide to purchase Diablo 4 afterwards. Yes, while you can only reach a maximum of level 20 (out of 100), you can create multiple characters to experience all of the classes.

Though many would argue that the endgame is the main meal in Diablo 4, exploring the open-world game and the surprisingly strong story shouldn’t be overlooked. Plus, if you’re jumping in for free, taking your time with this content is the best way to get engaged with the world of Diablo anyhow. Read Lauren’s Diablo 4 review to find out more about the campaign and endgame experience.

Jumping in all this time after release, you’ll benefit from all the quality-of-life changes and fixes too, which have made Diablo 4 even better than its launch version. Of course, there is also the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date to look forward to, bringing a new addition to the already diverse Diablo 4 classes, a new region, story, and more. All in all, there’s no better time to try it out.

The Diablo 4 free trial runs from Thursday, September 19, to Monday, September 23. If you enjoy the game, you can save up to 40% on Diablo 4 right now, bringing the standard edition down to just $29.99/£24.99 on Battle.Net. The Expansion Bundle version remains unchanged at $69.99/£59.99, though it’s still a great deal if you’re going to be giving Vessel of Hatred a go as well. Note that these savings aren’t available on Steam.

Why not grab a friend too? While it’s free, you can play one of the best co-op games with your mates with no excuses. Take a look at the best games like Diablo 4 for more demon slaying and ARPGs.

