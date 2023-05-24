All Diablo 4 gems and their stats

Looking for a list of the best Diablo 4 gems? These useful items can be applied to your gear to increase defensive, offensive, or resistance stats, depending on the gear you apply it to. You’ll find sockets on your armor, jewelry, and weapons where you can slot gems into place by using the jeweler, Kratia, an NPC who can be found in Kyovashad at around level 20.

Diablo 4 gems can be crafted or found in the open world obtained from chests and ores, and they can then be combined to create more powerful versions. We’ll help you brush up on the different Diablo 4 gems before the Diablo 4 release date rolls around. While you’re waiting for that, check out our Diablo 4 classes hub to help you decide who you’re going to slay the streets of Sanctuary as.

List of Diablo 4 gems

There are seven different types of gems in Diablo 4: Sapphires, Skulls, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Diamond, and Topaz – each providing different benefits depending on their tier and rarity. To craft better gems, you need to combine three gems of the same tier and pay a certain amount of gold. We’ll be sure to update this guide when we’ve discovered all the gems in the RPG game.

Gem Armor stat Weapon stat Jewelry stat Crude Amethyst 4.0% Damage Over Time Reduction +4.0% Damage Over Time 11.5% Shadow Resistance Chipped Amethyst 5.0% Damage Over Time Reduction +5.0% Damage Over Time 14.3% Shadow Resistance Crude Skull 3.0% Healing Received 2 Life on Kill +75 Armor Chipped Skull 3.5% Healing Received 5 Life on Kill +125 Armor Crude Diamond +3.0% Barrier Generation +7.0% Ultimate Skill Damage 4.0% Resistance to All Elements Chipped Diamond +3.5% Barrier Generation +9.0% Ultimate Skill Damage 5.1% Resistance to All Elements Crude Emerald 12 Thorns +6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 11.5% Poison Resistance Chipped Emerald 28 Thorns +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 14.3% Poison Resistance Crude Ruby 2.0% Maximum Life +12.0% Overpower Damage 11.5% Fire Resistance Chipped Ruby 2.5% Maximum Life +15.0% Overpower Damage 14.3%Fire Resistance Crude Sapphire 1% Damage Reduction while Fortified +6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 11.5% Cold Resistance Chipped Sapphire 1.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 14.3% Cold Resistance Crude Topaz 6.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired +10% Basic Skill Damage 11.5% Lightning Resistance Chipped Topaz 7.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired +12.5% Basic Skill Damage 14.3% Lightning Resistance

Additional sockets can be added to your gear if you acquire a Scattered Prism which can be dropped be defeating certain Diablo 4 world bosses. These allow more than one gem to be applied to your gear for further buffs and benefits.

That’s all for Diablo 4 gems for now, but we’ll be regularly updating this guide as we proceed through the game. If you’re looking for other ways to become the strongest demon slayer in Sanctuary, our Diablo 4 Necromancer build and Diablo 4 Barbarian build guides will have you up to scratch in no time, and don’t forget to absorb our knowledge on the best weapons in the game.