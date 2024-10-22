Diablo 4 seems like a dark enough game to get away with not having a Halloween event. That’s not stopping Blizzard from jumping on the spooky season bandwagon, though, as it’s just announced Diablo 4 Meat or Treat – a questionably-named event that’ll add some new modifiers to your next dungeon run and will also bestow you with some freebies.

Even though there’s an awful lot going on in Blizzard’s action RPG as of late, you’ve got even more coming your way in Meat or Treat. Over the course of Halloween week, Diablo 4 will be blessing us all with five free, limited-time cosmetic items. Each one will be gifted to you as a log-in reward for the first five days of the event, or you can just claim the set in bulk towards the end of proceedings.

On offer are The Recluse’s Host Mount, the Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy, the Recluse’s Flask Mount Trophy, and the Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor. Arachnophobes (or those with a fear of zombified horses), look away now from the following image…

The Butcher, one of Diablo 4’s most iconic unique bosses, has also been meddling with the game’s dungeons. During Meat or Treat, shrines have the chance of applying a “surprise effect” on top of the usual modifiers they grant you. In typical Trick or Treat fashion, the effect could be a deceiving or debilitating one, or it might be an absolute blessing. Blizzard hasn’t revealed exactly what these extra modifiers will be, but expect them to be either a welcome helping hand or a slap across the face.

The Diablo 4 Halloween event begins on Tuesday October 29 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 7pm GMT and concludes on Tuesday November 5 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 7pm GMT.

As well as this upcoming Halloween event, Diablo 4 has also today launched a rather weird marketing stunt called Vases of Hatred that lets those in the US send “a free, real toxic bouquet or digital card straight from Nahantu.” I guess it’s Diablo’s hellish equivalent of Valentine’s Day… However, for doing so, you do bag yourself another freebie: the Little Lady Mount bundle.

