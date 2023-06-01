Diablo 4 anthem reunites duo from the best BTS song

I didn’t think Diablo 4 could have hyped me up any more, but I was wrong. In a surprise announcement, Blizzard reveals that, as a special celebration for the Diablo 4 release date, it has brought together the pairing of Halsey and SUGA of K-pop megastars BTS once again for official Diablo 4 anthem ‘Lilith.’ The teaser reveals that we can expect to see the world premiere alongside the arrival of the hellish RPG game.

Listen, you may not know this to look at me, but if there’s one thing I love as much as slaying hordes of demons across the fields of Sanctuary and figuring out the best builds for all the Diablo 4 classes, it’s a catchy K-pop banger. There’s no fake love here; just ask anyone who’s had to spend time in voice chat with me. And when it comes to the finest music coming out of Korea, there’s really no argument that BTS are the biggest name going.

The sheer size and scope of the BTS catalog is almost unfathomable at this point, yet I think if you pushed me I’d place their 2019 single Boy With Luv at the very top of the pile. It’s got a fantastic hook, great choreography that your mom can dance along to, and the addition of Halsey’s vocals elevate the already spectacular range of BTS to even higher heights.

Following Halsey’s breathtaking performance of Diablo 4 anthem ‘Lilith’ at The Game Awards 2022, Blizzard announces that she’ll be joined by rapper SUGA for a full release of the song on June 5, just in time for the game’s full launch. It’s a masterful pairing, and I can’t wait to hear what SUGA brings to the track – for all my earlier gushing about the rest of the song, his energetic middle verse on Boy With Luv might be my actual favorite part.

The short video teaser reveals that it was filmed inside the real-life Diablo 4 Cathedral in France. It’s a stunning setting (that you still have time to visit yourself, should you wish), so I’m glad to see that it’s been immortalized in this music video.

You’ll be able to watch the Lilith world premiere on June 5.

