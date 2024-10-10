With Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred now out in the world, we here at PCGamesN have all been blasting our way through the first expansion for Blizzard’s colossal ARPG. If you’ve been doing the same, you might have noticed that one key change in the DLC is a requirement to grab lots of crafting materials for essentials such as potion upgrades. These can be a bit of a pain to get your hands on, requiring you to go out of your way to collect them, but thankfully a new Diablo 4 hotfix update is here to help.

The new Diablo 4 DLC is already proving very popular, and Lauren’s Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred review hails its “stunning visuals, musical majesty, and slick, gory combat” as excellent reasons to return to one of 2023’s best RPGs. As someone who’s also been playing regularly since launch, it’s been a delight to have a whole-new zone to play with, and to finally get some robust additional main story content after some of the teases during seasonal quests.

One issue many players are running into, however, is a shortage of crafting materials. As you progress, you’ll want to make sure to upgrade your healing potions and craft elixirs to boost your stats and experience gains. They’re useful all the way through the Vessel of Hatred campaign, but especially so if you’re planning to dive into endgame activities such as the multiplayer Diablo 4 Dark Citadel.

However, with the level cap shifted to 60, potion upgrades are largely restricted by the amount of gold, bundled herbs, and Angelbreath you need to upgrade them. These get pretty pricey – the top level upgrade requires 500 bundled herbs, 100 Angelbreath, and 5 million gold, and you’ll have to go through several tiers first to get there. Fortunately, then, Blizzard has just made it a lot easier to collect the materials you need.

The new Diablo 4 hotfix increases the chance for boss monsters and elites to drop both bundled herbs and Angelbreath. Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher shares some example numbers. Dungeon bosses between levels 30-49 will drop ten bundled herbs and two Angelbreath; campaign bosses between levels 50-60 will drop 30 bundled herbs and seven Angelbreath; and all elites in Torment difficulties have a 10% chance to drop four bundled herbs and a 2% chance to drop four Angelbreath.

Diablo 4 patch 2.0.2 hotfix 2 is out now. It also includes some additional tweaks to fix progression-blocking bugs during Undercity quests. If you’re still starved for materials, then you can always turn to one of the best Diablo 4 mercenaries, Subo, who will point out nearby resource drops in the area.

Complement your now well-stocked belt with one of the best Diablo 4 builds for Vessel of Hatred and you’ll be set for success. Or, if even the jungles of Nahantu aren’t enough to keep you satisfied, here are the best games like Diablo on PC right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.